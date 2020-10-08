34 Instagram Captions For A Movie Night At Home With Your SO

The pure enjoyment of snuggling up, popcorn in hand, with someone you love (or at least like a lot) for a good old-fashioned movie night at home can’t be beaten. Instead of having to get ready and worry about looking presentable for the public, you can lounge around in your blanket sweatshirt and fuzzy slippers. Not only that, everything you could ever need is right there in your house — pausing the show for bathroom breaks, unlimited snacking, pillows, blankets, the list goes on. And the option to take it into the backyard for an outdoor movie night complete with a projector and twinkle lights is just not something you can get at the theater. Really, at that point, the only things missing are the perfect movie night captions for your Instagram pics.

Right about now, you might be thinking, "Is a movie night in really worth putting on the ‘gram?" It sure is, because it's one of those cozy activities we all know and love. But it also doesn't hurt to make sure it's photo-ready. Make a little movie-watching nest on the couch with your best plush blankets and squishiest pillows — and, of course, you need your movie treats to show off, too. But ultimately, the real stars of the show are the memories you're making. That just leaves the photo, so here's some inspiration to help you find the right movie night quotes and captions to post with your cozy evening snaps.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

The best way to watch a movie is snuggled up with you. Best seat in the house. We go together like butter and popcorn. Let’s all (not) go to the movies. Everything’s butter with popcorn and you. 🍿 Shhh. The movie is about the start! Movie theaters are so 2019. Movie night in, FTW. It’s showtime at the… uh, my living room. What’s poppin’? 🍿 🎥 They picked the movie and I picked the snacks. Eek! It’s scary movie night. 🎥 🦇 😱 Sit back and relax. The show's about to begin. They’re about to learn the hard way that I know every line in this movie. Kickin' it with my boo... without anyone kicking my seat! The only things missing are the trailers. Movie ✅ Snuggle buddy ✅ Popcorn ✅ Box of wine all to myself ✅ It's a sold-out showing for two. 🎥 🎟️ 🎟️ This IS the VIP section. I hope this movie night has a happy ending. They'll have to roll us off the couch after the credits roll. 🙃 I hope it's a double-feature so I get more time with you! “Everything I learned I learned from the movies.” ― Audrey Hepburn This is what our rom-com looks like, movie night for two. "There's no place like home." — Dorothy, The Wizard of Oz "Love is sharing your popcorn." — Charles M. Shulz You don’t have to sneak your snacks into this show! Popcorn refills are on the house. The only marathon you’ll find us in — a movie marathon. Movie theaters are overrated. My couch? It’s critically acclaimed. “The stuff that dreams are made of.” — Sam Spade, The Maltese Falcon The cutest couch potatoes you’ll ever see. And now, our feature presentation. Movies are more fun barefoot.