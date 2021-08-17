There’s no denying it: Megan Thee Stallion is the queen of hot girl music. When the “WAP” rapper makes a song about what she does in the bedroom, then you know it’s going to be a bop, and there’s a reason why hot girls all over the world love Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics about love and sex: They’re real and unapologetic, just like the rapper herself.

Megan became a household name when she released “Big Ole Freak” from her 2018 EP, Tina Snow. In the song, Megan raps about all the sexy things she likes to do behind closed doors, and fans loved hearing her own her sexuality. “Not only am I rapping about sex, I’m rapping about you making me feel good,” Megan explained to Marie Claire during an April 2020 interview. “I’m not rapping about licking on you. No, you’re going to do what I told you to do, and I feel like sometimes that can be a little intimidating... Sometimes it’s overwhelming to some men.” Yes to that.

If you’re ever in the need for some songs about self-love, then Megan is your go-to hot girl, and these lyrics about love and sex will truly empower you to be your sexiest self.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Yeah, he call my Patty Cake 'cause the way that a** shake / I'ma make him eat me out while I'm watchin' anime.” — “Girls in the Hood”

“I walk around the house butt-naked / And I stop at every mirror just to stare at my own posterior.” — “Thot Sh*t”

“Ay, I had a couple of shots at the bar / I'm finna play with that d*ck in the car / I got him swerving and breaking the law / These windows tinted so nobody saw.” — “Big Ole Freak.”

“P*ssy like water, I'm unbothered and relaxing.” — “Savage”

“Gobble me, swallow me, drip down the side of me / Quick, jump out 'fore you let it get inside of me / I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I'm 'bout to be.” — “WAP”

“Mandatory that I get the head / But no guarantees on the penetration.” — “Captain Hook”

“Deeper, deeper, I need a reaper / Thought I was in trouble how he tearin' them cheeks up.” — “Crybaby”

“He like it when I work that, twerk that, serve that / And ride it like a rodeo / He like it when I lick that, sit down, look back / When I ride him like a rodeo.” — “Work That”

“If he with me then he know he gonna wait / Finger lickin' good like I mixed it with Old Bay.” — “Simon Says”

“Eat it up for a while, baby, buck on it, I'm wild, baby / I ain't scared, let's take it there, I knew you was a crybaby.” — “Freaky Girls”

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“If I wasn't me and I would've see myself, I would have bought me a drink / Took me home, did me long, ate it with the panties on.” — “Body”

“Buy me everything in my cart if you my boyfriend / Invest in this p*ssy, boy, support Black business.” — “Sugar Baby”

“I'm gon' blow him like AC / Give me big head like IT / Lick, lick, lick me 'til I scream.” — “Don’t Stop”

“Yeah, bet you miss my love, all in your bed / Now you're stressin' out, pulling your hair / Smelling your pillows and wishin' I was there.” — “Beautiful Mistakes”

“I’m tryna hammer that d*ck like a screw / I’m tryna give you something you can chew / I’m tryna give you that M and that ooh / I got the moves like a d*mn kangaroo.” — “Cocky AF”

“Clap this a** on that d*ck, I'ma spazz on that d*ck / Go to sleep, take a nap, I'ma crash on that d*ck.” — “Do It on the Tip”

“Look, college girl, but a freak on the weekend / Eat that d*ck up even when I'm going vegan.” — “Hot Girl Summer”

“He say he hungry, this p*ssy the kitchen / Yeah, that's my dawg, he gon' sit down and listen.” — “Cash Sh*t”

“Uh, he ain't mine, I just let him eat me out from time to time.” — “Freak Nasty”

“Freaky, nasty, bite me, I bite back.” — “What’s New”

Now if you would excuse me, I’ve got some hot girl sh*t to do.