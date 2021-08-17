Ariana Grande is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and her music can get just about anyone up and moving from their chair — especially if she’s singing about intimacy. If you’ve ever listened to Ariana Grande lyrics about love and sex, then you’ll understand what I’m talking about. The singer is a pro at putting her fans in the mood, and ever since she released “Side to Side” with Nicki Minaj back in 2016, it was pretty clear she was ready to put her Nickelodeon fame behind her to appeal to a more mature audience.

FYI, “Side to Side” is not about pacing back and forth in your room because you’re unsure whether or not you should keep your boo around. It’s actually really explicit. “That whole song is about riding leading to soreness,” Grande told MTV News shortly after the song came out in August. “‘Ride di*k bicycle’ is the lyric, indeed.” OK, I’m officially blushing.

It seems to me like the pop star has a very fulfilling love life and she’s not afraid to sing about it on-stage. Now that Grande is married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, she’ll probably make a lot more songs about love, but before that happens, let’s take a look back at Grande’s sexiest song lyrics of all time.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I've been here all night / I've been here all day / And boy, got me walkin' side to side.” — “Side to Side”

“Just gimme them babies / So, what you doing tonight? / Better say, ‘Doin' you right’ / Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight.” — “34+35”

“He giving me that good sh*t / That make me not quit, that good sh*t / Oh, he give it to me / Everyday, everyday, everyday.” — “Everyday”

“Take me all the way / Ain't nobody gonna touch it, touch it, touch it / 'Cause every time I see you, I don't wanna behave.” — “Touch It”

“Got me losing my breath / Nobody got me the way that you did / Had my eyes rolling back / Had me arching my back.” — “Thinking Bout You”

“Break up with your girlfriend / Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored / You can hit it in the mornin' / Yeah, yeah, like it's yours.” — “break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored”

“A little less conversation, and / A little more touch my body / 'Cause I'm so into you.” — “Into You”

“I like the way you lick the bowl / Somehow your method touches my soul / It lifts me up to heights unknown.” — “sweetener”

“'Cause I'll be / Switchin' the positions for you / Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom / I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops.” — “positions”

“But it's hard to breathe when you're touching me there / Hard to breathe when you're kissing me there.” — “Sometimes”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“And I, I feel it after midnight / A feelin' that you can't fight / My one, it lingers when we're done / You'll believe God is a woman.” — “God is a woman”

“I just wanna make time for ya / Swear it's just right for ya / Like this p*ssy designed for ya.” — “nasty”

“Let's put them topics to bed and go / F*ck on the roof, just to say that we did it.” — “better off”

“Tell me why I get this feeling / That you really wanna turn me on.” — “motive”

“You know that I'm greedy for love / Boy, you give me feelings, never felt before / I'm making it obvious by knocking at your door.” — “Greedy”

“Give me that all night / We got that Bonnie & Clyde love / They say it's wrong, but / That's the way you turn me on.” — “Bad Decisions”

“Trembling, when you touch / Rush is racing, body baking / Picture me and you making / Making sweet love / Baby, give it to me.” — “Hands on Me”

“No, I don't need to hear you talk the talk / Just come and show me what your momma gave ya, baby.” — “Bang Bang”

“I love the taste of you in the morning / Keep me warm and / Nothin' else, nothin' more important.” — “obvious”

“Treat it just like Givenchy / It's expensive to taste / Ain't no need to remind ya / It's AG in your face.” — “love language”

No one sings about love and sex quite like you, Ari.