12 J.Lo Songs About Self-Worth, Because Loving Yourself Don't Cost A Thing

Every artist takes a different approach to making music, and J. Lo has always had a very deliberate one. The pop star consistently makes music that inspires, elevates, and motivates. Whether it’s a tune about moving on after a broken relationship, or about letting loose and living life to the fullest, there’s a lesson to be learned in many of the New York native’s songs. Perhaps, most importantly of all, she’s taught us about self-love. These Jennifer Lopez songs about loving yourself are inspo at its finest.

If there’s one thing to know about Lopez, it’s that she’s always stayed true to her roots. It’s the reason she coined the nickname “Jenny from the block,” and it’s the reason so many fans admire her. Sure, she’s one of the fiercest pop stars out there, but she’s also hyper-focused on raising her children, living well, and finding true love. 2021 saw Lopez go through a major life transition after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez and reconciliation with Ben Affleck, but it was all taken in stride by the self-love queen. If you’re in need of some uplifting tunage in your life, these J.Lo songs are a good place to start. After all, you’re your own special someone.

“Love Don't Cost A Thing” Jennifer Lopez knows her worth comes from her sparkling personality. As she said in her November 2000 song “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” she’d rather have a genuine connection over expensive presents. “Even if you were broke / My love don't cost a thing,” she famously sang.

“All I Have” A big part of self-love? Having enough pride to walk away when it matters most. That’s exactly what Lopez sang about in her 2002 hit “All I Have” featuring LL Cool J. “All my pride is all I have / Your pride is what you had, baby girl, I'm what you had/You'll be needin' me but too bad,” she sang.

“Jenny From The Block” Lopez hails from New York City — the Bronx, to be exact. And while she’s since traded the east coast for Los Angeles, she’s never forgotten her roots. Her 2002 song “ Jenny From The Block” was all about the pride she has for her humble roots. “Used to have a little, now I have a lot / No matter where I go, I know where I came,” she sang.

"I'm Real" J.Lo knows she’s got swag, and her biggest problem is finding a man who can keep up. As she sang on her 2001 song “I’m Real,” she has no patience for insecure men. “And when I'm feeling sexy / Who's gonna come for me? / My only problem is / Their insecurity,” Lopez sang.

“Get Right” Confidence is key for any self-love queen and J.Lo’s confidence is sky-high. As she said in 2005’s “Get Right,” she’s in control of her life with or without a man by her side. “So you can tell a man get to the right (oh)I'm in the driver's seat, you sit to the right / And this is just to get to the flight,” she sang.

“Ain't Your Mama” One thing J.Lo won’t be doing? Cleaning and cooking for a man. As she explained on “Ain’t Your Mama,” she’s taking care of herself before anyone else. “I ain't gon' be cooking all day, I ain't your mama / I ain't gon' do your laundry, I ain't your mama / I ain't your mama, boy, I ain't your mama / When you gon' get your act together? I ain't your mama,” she sang.

“Same Girl” Lopez doesn’t let anyone stand in her way, and she made that impossibly clear on 2014’s “Same Girl.” “Switched up my longitude and latitude / You're in my way, you better move' / Cause I'm on the same ground / No, I never changed, I loving every day,” she sang.

“Booty” J.Lo’s 2014 track “Booty” is all about hitting the dancefloor and having fun, but it’s also incredibly empowering if you look at the lyrics. The song exudes sexiness and confidence through and through. “The way she moves / I know you want her / She light the fire, get you right / That's the lightning and the thunder,” Lopez sang.

“If You Had My Love” Lopez would rather be alone than stay with someone unfaithful. Case in point? Her 1999 hit “If You Had My Love.” “Now if I give you me, this is how it's got to be / First of all I won't take your cheating on me,” she sang.

“I’m Gonna Be Alright” Sometimes, self-love is about regaining independence after a breakup, and it’s a scenario Lopez sang all about on 2001’s “I’m Gonna Be Alright.” For J.Lo fans going through a breakup of their own, it’s the ultimate anthem to pull you through. “You used to say I couldn't do it but I did it (Yes I did) / After telling everybody that I wasn't with it (Oh yeah) / Though it brings tears to my eyes I can feel it / And I know inside that I'm gonna be alright,” Lopez sang.

“That’s Not Me” Lopez’s 2001 album JLo had so many empowering songs, and “That’s Not Me” was a standout. The song is all about recognizing your true worth. “I'm lettin' you know this can't go on this one way street / I'm walkin' alone / This time I'm breakin' free / I'm goin' to find me,” she sang.