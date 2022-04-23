Of Course Megan Posted A Whole Astrological Reading For MGK's Birthday

Rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker, turned 32 on Friday, April 22, and fiancé Megan Fox shared a loving post of the pair on Instagram for the special occasion. In the romantic message, the 35-year-old actor called MGK the “love of her life” and “by far the most unique human [she has] ever met.” It’s Taurus season, and Fox is known for her deep connection and belief in astrology, even calling MGK her “twin flame” and describing their connection as “two halves of the same soul.” So, it totally makes sense that the post she shared for her fiancé on his 32nd birthday has a special zodiac message.

Fox and MGK are famous for their over-the-top displays of affection, and Fox went all out to celebrate her hubby-to-be’s big day with a gushing note on IG. Naturally, Fox busted out her astrology expertise to reveal MGK wasn’t meant to be a Taurus like her. “Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both ‘cuddly and fussy at the same time’ and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you.” This might not make a ton of sense if you’re not well-versed in astrological signs, but our resident astrologer at Elite Daily explained that “the synastry between their birth charts proves these two lovebirds were *definitely* together in a past life.” Basically, the two Tauruses were made for each other, even if Fox thinks of MGK as more of a Gemini.

The romance doesn’t stop there, as MGK shared a post on his own Instagram providing a glimpse into his extravagant party with Fox. “Grateful for the birthday love thank you all so much for rockin with me and my music,” he wrote. On the cover photo of the 8-photo carousel is MGK with a gigantic pink present lifted over his head and Fox smiling next to him surrounded by a balloon arch, candles, and pink and white flowers. Swipe to the end for a bonus video of the couple’s adorable cat, Whiskey.

The lovebirds have never been shy about their steamy relationship. Remember when MGK revealed he wears a necklace with Fox’s blood? There’s no doubt that the stars aligned for this couple to meet, and their obsession with astrology is very well-known. In a 2021 video for GQ, the couple quizzed each other on how well they know each other, and Fox did not hesitate when she was asked about MGK’s sun sign, going above and beyond in her answer. “Your sun is Taurus, your moon is Pisces, your rising is Gemini. You have a stellium of planets in Pisces. Your sun is in the 12th house, which is the house that’s ruled by Neptune, which is the ruler of Pisces. You’re very Piscean and you’re very Gemini, very morose and the moods are very intense,” she breathlessly recited.

Clearly, Fox and MGK have a romance written in the stars.