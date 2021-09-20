Sam Asghari’s Ex Had The Most Supportive Words For Him & Britney

After 13 years, Britney Spears was finally freed from her conservatorship on Aug. 12 — and a month later, on Sept. 12, she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Many of her loyal supporters are wishing Spears nothing but happiness, security, and an ironclad prenup. But one of the sweetest messages of support came from Asghari’s ex, model and singer Mayra Verónica, who told TMZ she’s rooting for Asghari and Spears.

“I feel really happy for them. He hit the jackpot!” she told the outlet on Sept. 17. “She hit the jackpot too… He’s extremely supportive. He’s a really, really supportive guy, and after all the s**t she’s been through, that’s what she needs.” Mayra added that Asghari is “really sweet,” and she thinks Spears is with the “right guy.”

Asghari and Mayra dated for a year after meeting on the set of her “No Boyfriend, No Problem” music video in 2015. They split in 2016, and he met Spears later that same year while shooting a video for her song “Slumber Party.”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was only a matter of months before Asghari and Spears went Instagram official in January 2017, and since then, he’s stuck by her side during her ongoing legal battles. “Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!” Spears gushed in an Aug. 25 Instagram post.

Asghari also sang his fiancée’s praises in a Feb. 9 interview with People. “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” he said, before hinting that a proposal might be on the way. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Spears shared the news of her engagement on her Instagram, shortly before deactivating her account. “I can’t f**king believe it,” she wrote on Sept. 12, alongside a video showing off her ring.

In her heart-wrenching court testimony on June 23, Spears expressed an interest in spending more time with her boyfriend on her own terms — something she said she couldn’t do under her conservatorship. She also said she hoped to get married and expand her family. “I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby.”

Mayra wants that for Spears, too: When asked if she thinks her ex’s new relationship will last, she only had positive wishes. “He’s such a charming, sweet guy that I really hope so, for her sake,” she told TMZ. “She’s been through enough.”