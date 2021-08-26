Nothing ~toxic~ about this relationship. According to Britney Spears, her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari, is always there for her, and she could not be more thankful. Britney took to Instagram to show her SO some love and thanking him for staying by her side “through the hardest years of [her] life” — including her ongoing conservatorship case.

Britney’s legal battle over her conservatorship has been a confusing and emotional one. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been in charge of her finances (and life in general) for the past 13 years. He was able to take control in 2008 when Britney was hospitalized for mental health reasons. Under his control, Britney went on a global tour, released four albums, and performed a four-year Las Vegas residency — all despite the fact that he cited concerns over her mental health as a reason for becoming her conservator.

That said, even before Britney spoke out on the situation, many fans suspected that he was abusing his power. In July 2021, Britney confirmed that she was not comfortable with the conservatorship or the severe restrictions it placed on her life and even accused Jamie of conservatorship abuse. On the July 14 hearing, Britney alleged that Jamie “ruined her life” while acting as her conservator. "I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added. “I just want my life back.”

Fortunately, Britney has not been alone as she tackles the tricky legalities of getting her father removed as her conservator. Over IG, she thanked Sam for staying by her side despite the challenges of the past couple of years. “Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook,” she wrote on Aug. 25. Sam replied back, “Yes 👍🏽 F that a**hole 😂.” Although it’s a little confusing about who Sam’s referring to (himself? Jamie?), one thing’s clear: He’s on team #FreeBritney.

It’s not the first (or likely the last) time that Britney and Sam’s relationship has come into focus during her conservatorship battle. On June 24, a source opened up to E! News about how Sam has supported her. “[Britney] feels empowered beyond words, and a large part of that is Sam, who empowers her in every way and has been her rock throughout this entire ordeal since she decided to speak up,” the insider explained. “She is eternally thankful to have him in her corner."

Britney might not be feeling so “Lucky” lately (rightfully so), but I’m so glad that she has Sam’s support.