Sam Asghari Had A Hilarious Reaction To The Idea Of A Prenup With Britney

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially engaged, and fans are freaking out for a number of reasons — namely joy, excitement, and, uh, concern about a prenup. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram just before the MTV Video Music Awards kicked off on Sept. 12, and almost immediately, comments were pouring in saying, “Congratulations!” and “Get a prenup!” So, how’s Asghari feeling about all of this unsolicited advice? His reaction was both adorable and hilarious.

Not long after sharing a photo of Spears flipping off the camera with her ring finger (and new massive rock) — captioned with the king and queen emojis, naturally — Asghari took to his Instagram story to address the many well wishes and prenup-related comments.

"My phone exploded today!" Asghari said. "Thank you for the overwhelming love and congratulations! We both love evey [sic] single one of you!" In the next slide, he added "Thank you for your concern about the prenup!” Of course we're getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep [sic] and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day 😂😂."

I get it, bud — you’ve got to protect the shoes at all costs! (BTW, Spears’ net worth is reportedly a casual $60 million, per Forbes.)

Actress Octavia Spencer appeared to weigh in as well, reportedly leaving a since-deleted comment on Spears’ Instagram post that said “make him sign a prenup.” Asghari shot back with a good-humored “💯.”

If anyone’s concerned Asghari skimped on the diamond, don’t be. According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, “Britney's show-stopping diamond is likely worth $125,000 but possibly even more, depending on the quality of the stone.”

“Sam Asghari chose a stunning four-carat round brilliant cut diamond,” Fried continued. “It's set in a platinum cathedral ring designed by Roman Malayev that allows the diamond to literally stand out and show off its beauty. The exquisite ring is an obvious symbol of the couple's love and commitment to one another.”

Asghari also had the ring engraved with the word “Lioness,” his nickname for Spears.

Spears and Asghari have been dating for more than four years, during which time they’ve spent cozy New Year’s Eves together, made red carpet appearances, and publicly supported one another through Spears’ fight to end her conservatorship.

Shortly after the release of Framing Britney Spears in February 2021, Asghari shared his hopes for a future with Spears in an interview with People. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he said. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

It looks like that future is unfolding beautifully.