The Feb. 5 release of a new Hulu documentary examining the life of Britney Spears has literally everyone on the internet talking. The celebrity reactions to Framing Britney Spears alone prove that the public's in the pop star's corner, ready to provide their undying support to the national treasure. The documentary exposes mistreatment in the music industry on a massive scale, and viewers are speaking out about various wrongs against Spears on social media.

With #FreeBritney trending on social media countless times over the years in support of Spears' release from her father, Jamie Spears', conservatorship over the star and her finances, the newfound wave of love for the artist is encouraging to longtime fans. The Hulu documentary examined various facets of the singer's life, from intense media scrutiny to industry-wide misogyny, and it's leaving viewers feeling for the pop star and all that she's endured since her rise to fame.

While many celebrities were silent during the late 2000s when Spears faced an onslaught of bad press, Framing Britney Spears is finally causing some to speak out and offer support to the 39-year-old star. Scroll down to read some of the A-list reactions to the new series, available to stream now on Hulu.

Kacey Musgraves

The country music superstar posted an Instagram story on Feb. 8 telling her followers to go watch the documentary for themselves. "My heart goes out to her. She has always been such an inspiration to me my whole kid/teen life. Wish she could get a re-do," Musgraves wrote.

Christian Siriano

The fashion designer reached out to Spears on Twitter, sending his love and offering help. "Ughg I just want to help @britneyspears so much! Just have to figure out how I wonder??" he wrote.

Khloé Kardashian

The famous reality television star posted a comment about the #FreeBritney movement, telling her fans she's "praying for queen Britney."

Miley Cyrus

During her 2021 Super Bowl pre-game performance, Cyrus briefly shouted out Spears while the Hulu documentary started trending on Twitter. "We love Britney," she told the crowd while performing her hit song "Party in the U.S.A."

Hayley Williams

The Paramore front-woman chimed in on Twitter expressing her shock after watching the Hulu documentary, and summed up some of the industry-wide issues relating to Spears' situation. "No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her," Williams said on Feb. 6.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The former Sex And The City star didn't have a whole lot to say about the documentary, but based on her tweet in support of the #FreeBritney movement, it's clear she supports the movement.

Gabbie Hanna

The controversial social media star and singer took to Twitter to address one of the documentary's many revelations about Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' relationship. On Feb. 7, Hanna told her followers she's "still waiting" for Timberlake to make a public apology to the pop sensation.