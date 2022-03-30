Love Is Blind Season 2 may be over, but the drama is just getting started. On March 30, Shayne Jansen appeared on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast for a “tell-all” interview, and he was more than up to the task. Throughout their conversation, Jansen did not hold back in explaining his breakup with ex-fiancée Natalie Lee — and it involved a looot of criticism. Following the episode’s release, Lee (understandably) responded to his accusations on IG, calling them “blatant” lies. Sound confusing? Here’s all the Jansen and Lee podcast drama, explained.

During Jansen’s interview, he spilled plenty of tea concerning his relationship with Lee, and a lot of it sounded like built-up resentment. At one point, he told Viall of their breakup, “[There were] weeks of buildup from us. She'd always pick little things I did wrong and never appreciate anything I did right for her. All the time.”

Jansen also laid out his take on some other contentious topics: Lee trying to curate their on-camera conversations, her non-conversation with Shaina Hurley on the beach, her calling him a “disgusting human being” on the anniversary of his father’s death, her inability to get over the Hurley situation, and the fact that they nearly reunited four times after the show wrapped.

It was... a lot. And apparently, it might not have been 100% true. On March 30, Lee took to her Instagram Stories to address the episode and Jansen’s list of accusations. No surprise, there were a few things she wanted to clear up. “Yes, I know about the podcast and am shocked by what was said,” she prefaced her note, before diving in on some of the comments she took issue with.

Suffice to say, if this podcast was meant to bring some clarity to Jansen and Lee’s romantic situation, it failed miserably. However, if the goal was to stir the pot, it was seriously successful.

Instagram/@natalieminalee

First, Lee denied the accusation that she tried to “script” their conversations. She explained that she “set boundaries with filming — specifically I asked him to not drink alcohol before ‘serious’ scenes and to not share in-depth details of our intimacy.” Apparently, the latter request led to some trouble for the couple (and it’s what they fought about in Mexico). Lee also claimed that she never ran from Hurley on the beach, adding that other cast members were there for their conversation, as well.

As for the “disgusting human being” comment, Lee had an explanation for that, too. “I told Shayne he was ‘disgusting’ Sunday night because he called me to tell me he was going to ‘bury me’ and ‘drag me down with him’ on the podcast.” (Oof, what a warning!)

As for Jansen’s comments on her jealous over Hurley, Lee said, “A major factor in our breakup last year is I found what I considered to be flirtatious messages between him and other women.” According to her, the split had nothing to do with Jansen’s connection to Hurley in the pods.

Netflix

Lastly, Lee said that Jansen’s claim about rekindling things “four times” was an exaggeration. “We dated twice after our wedding, not four times... Recently we met up to discuss the possibility of reconciliation but ultimately agreed not to date until he changed some of his behaviors.” (Quick note: this disagreement sounds more like a communication issue than anything else. In the podcast, Jansen said they “tried rekindling” four times — not that they successfully dated each time.)

All in all, it sounds like Jansen and Lee can’t really agree on anything, so their decision to go their separate ways might be for the best. Love may be blind, but it’s definitely not supposed to be this contentious.