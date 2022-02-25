Love Is Blind puts contestants in a truly strange dating situation. Over just a few short weeks, couples fall in love, plan a wedding, and ultimately decide whether to commit at the altar. For some couples, everything can change in the eleventh hour, and that was the case for Love Is Blind Season 2 contestants Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen.

Warning: Spoilers for the finale of Love Is Blind Season 2 follow. Natalie and Shayne had some tense moments throughout their Love Is Blind journey, but they still raced towards marriage. However, a pretty explosive off-camera fight derailed their plans the night before the wedding. Apparently, Natalie asked Shayne if he’d had too much to drink, and he got “really, really angry” with her, telling her that he “hated” her and that she was “the worst thing” to ever happen to him. Those aren’t exactly the kindest words of affirmation to hear the night before you get married, and so Natalie and Shayne were visibly upset the morning of their wedding. When it came time to say “I do,” Natalie said that she couldn’t marry Shayne because they both had more growing to do.

Netflix

After the wedding, Natalie and Shayne got the chance to talk privately. Natalie told Shayne that even though she said no to their marriage in the moment, she was willing to work on their relationship. Shayne, however, didn’t seem open to continuing dating.

“I knew, at that moment, he was going through a bunch of emotions, as well,” Natalie told Entertainment Tonight. “So, at that time, I respected how he was feeling, and I had to accept it. It was tough to hear, for sure, but I understand why he said what he did, in that moment.”

Since the Love Is Blind finale, Natalie and Shayne appear to have gone their separate ways. Natalie told ET that their breakup wasn’t just about that big fight, but also about some accumulating issues in their relationship.

“I think it's our different approaches to finances, our different approaches to just general lifestyle,” Natalie explained. "And, I think just the feeling of making a lot of compromises may have gotten to him. And just... and I think he held that in for a bit, and it came out that night.”

Natalie and Shayne may not have worked out as a couple, but at least they’ll always have their Love Is Blind memories together.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.