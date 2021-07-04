Liam Got V Real About Missing Maya On IG Stories A Month After Their Breakup

When it comes to breakups, even celebrities get in their feels online. Take Liam Payne, for instance: In June 2021, the star revealed he had ended his engagement with fiancée Maya Henry because he “keep[s] on hurting people” he loves. Now he’s taking to social media to reveal just how much he misses her.

In the late hours of Saturday, July 3, Payne shared a series of Instagram stories all about his heartbreak. “Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them, even if you have to learn them through your own mistakes, let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close,” he began. “We are always running out of time, we never gain it.” He continued on subsequent stories, writing, “F*ck me, I’m wise,” before tagging Henry alongside a prayer hands emoji and adding, “I love you, we calm.”

Payne’s statement comes about a month after he confirmed their split during a June 6 episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast. “I am indeed [single]... I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he said, adding that he feels he’s not good at relationships and wants to improve. “I know what my pattern of things is with relationships... I’m just not very good at them, so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

He added that these patterns definitely played into his breakup with Henry, and although it was for the best, the split still stings. “I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being,” Payne continued. “I didn’t feel good about what I did, but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say, it was the best for us both.”

Henry and Payne were first romantically linked in August 2018, and Payne confirmed their relationship with a September 2019 post of them cuddling up together, writing, “Sometimes I don’t recognize this happy guy.... sure glad you brought him back though.” They announced their engagement in August 2020, just 10 months before they split.

As Payne’s latest IG Stories prove, the love is clearly still there. Here’s hoping they can both find healthy, happy relationships soon!