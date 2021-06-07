Liam Payne Ended His Engagement For The Saddest Reason

Where do broken hearts go? If anyone has a legit answer, Liam Payne could use it. Recently, Payne ended his engagement with fiancée Maya Henry, and the real reason behind their breakup is seriously devastating. According to Payne, he “keep[s] on hurting people” he loves, and it sounds like he now includes Henry in that list.

Payne confirmed the split and opened up about the end of their engagement during a recent interview, and the details are just as heartbreaking as you’d imagine. “I am indeed [single],” he explained during a June 6 episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast. “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” the singer continued.

It’s an unfortunate pattern that Payne has noticed about his relationships — and one he wants to change before entering a new one. “That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships," he explained. "And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.” Honestly, this just proves that self-awareness is attractive.

According to Payne, this pattern definitely played a role in his split from Henry though he insists their breakup was, at the end of the day, for the best. “And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being,” he explained.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

That doesn’t mean that calling off the engagement was an easy decision — or a painless one. “I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen,” Payne explained. “Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.” Henry has yet to comment publicly on the split.

That may be true, but their breakup came as a huge shock to fans. ICMYI, Payne and Henry confirmed their engagement in August 2020, only 10 months before splitting up. And Henry’s massive ring was far from the first sign of their devotion. Back in September 2019, Payne shared his first Instagram with Henry, and the caption was ~everything~. “Sometimes I don't recognize this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though,” Payne wrote alongside the two of them cuddling and laughing. I’m not crying, you’re crying! (OK, maybe we’re both crying.)

Here’s hoping both Payne and Henry are able to find that kind of adorable happiness again — and soon!