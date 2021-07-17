The ex-lover drama is heating up even more for Khloé Kardashian, but it’s not Tristan Thompson this time. Lamar Odom recently weighed in on his feelings about Kardashian, and they were pretty intense. In fact, Lamar Odom admitted he wants to get back with Khloé Kardashian in a recent interview, so get ready for a wild ride.

On an episode of The Megan Pormer Show on Fox LA on Wednesday, July 14, Pormer asked Odom if he’d ever get back together with Kardashian. His reply was, "Yeah, I would.” But he followed that up with, “Will she get back with me, though?" So while he made his feelings clear, also calling her an “incredible woman,” he sounded skeptical that his ex would want him back.

Odom also said he thinks about Kardashian every day. "I think that it would be very natural for me to think about a woman that I married in 30 days, every day," he said. In addition to those interview revelations, he recently shared a sus link on his IG Stories — a Daily Mail article that said he still loves her.

For a refresher, Kardashian and Odom got married in 2009 after about a month of dating (they met in August and were married by the end of September). Things went pretty well until Odom reportedly cheated on her and began using drugs. Because of these issues, Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013. However, in the midst of the proceedings, Odom nearly died due to an overdose, and Kardashian halted the divorce for a while to support his recovery. Finally, in December 2016, the divorce was finalized.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The NBA alum recently shared his feelings about Kardashian on an Instagram pic of her in a bikini using an outdoor shower. Well, the steamy snap attracted Odom’s attention enough for him to leave a comment calling her a “hottie.” Kardashian’s more recent ex Thompson also saw the comment from Odom, which he didn’t take kindly to, and hit reply in a messy, angry statement, referencing Odom’s overdose. “@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” he wrote.

Odom didn’t stay silent after that. Instead, he ended up retweeting a video compilation of NBA players and celebs laughing at Fergie’s 2018 National Anthem performance, with the caption, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.”

During the Pormer interview, he also talked about the recent IG drama with Thompson, saying, “He doesn't really know me.” He continued, citing a quote from the Bible and adding, "That really could have turned ugly.”

"He's a Black man, he’s in the NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers, at the end of the day,” Odom continued. “I'll just leave it there. He made a mistake by doing it. I'm not going to say he's stupid, but he don't know me."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He concluded by saying he wishes Thompson well. "If I got rattled or bothered by words that someone said about me, my armor's built to deflect that. I wish him the best,” Odom said.

A report from E! News on July 13 suggests that Kardashian wouldn’t consider reconnecting with her old flame Odom, though. A source close to her reportedly told the publication that she has “no interest” in reconnecting with Odom, adding that she’s “completely moved on from that chapter.”

Although Odom seems ready to go on a reconnection, Kardashian appears to have moved on from both him and Thompson for now.