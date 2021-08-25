In the days since Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, Aug. 21 that Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, the Internet has been abuzz with excitement. Jenner gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, 2018, and has since been vocal about wanting a second baby, though the road to baby number two wasn’t always so smooth. In a report published Aug. 25, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Jenner and Scott were reportedly trying to get pregnant again for “almost a year” before they finally found out the good news on Aug. 21.

“She and Travis have been trying for many months … to get pregnant again,” the source said. “Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall [Jenner] and wants that for Stormi.” Another source close to Jenner shared that the pair is “beyond thrilled” about this second pregnancy.

Back in October 2018, just months after Webster’s birth, Jenner spoke publicly about wanting a second baby but expressed some hesitance about the exact timing. “Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby, but when is the question,” Jenner said during a Snapchat Q&A session. “I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be. But yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

Jenner and Scott made headlines for different reasons in May 2021, when TMZ claimed the two — who amicably broke off their relationship back in 2019 but stayed close to take care of Webster — had reportedly "rekindled the old flame and are dating again, but they're also free to date other people. To be blunt ... they are in an open relationship."

Neither Jenner nor Scott has confirmed reports that they’re non-monogamous, but a source told TMZ that "Travis has been enjoying the bachelor lifestyle and all that comes with it... but he also wanted to get back with Kylie and be a strong family unit.” TMZ said the couple reportedly “agreed to get back together but with a non-exclusive couple arrangement ... and both are cool with that.”

If these reports are true, Jenner and Scott would be modeling an ultra-modern approach to parenting — something truly exciting to watch. Cheers to the happy pair and their growing family!