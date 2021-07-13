So, Stormi Has Her Own Office At Kylie Cosmetics Headquarters

Stormi Webster is serving big boss energy! Kylie Jenner may be the face of Kylie Cosmetics, but her daughter has big aspirations of her own. The 3-year-old tot already has her very own office, and it sounds like she has big dreams just like her mom. Kylie Jenner and Stormi's office tour video has goals written all over it.

On July 12, Jenner posted a new YouTube video titled “Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part Two: Disrupting The Beauty Industry.” Much of the video centered around the day-to-day operations at the beauty brand’s headquarters, but Stormi became the video’s unexpected star.

"Stormi has such strong women — and men — in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to," Kylie told the cameras. "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and our team to just be surrounded by strong women."

At one point in the video, Stormi told her mom she loves coming to work with her. “She has her own office where she gets all her business done,” Kylie explained. Her “office” is technically a playroom, but Kylie was only half-joking about her daughter’s entrepreneurial endeavors. "She's actually launching a little secret brand soon," Kylie revealed.

While Kylie didn’t disclose details of her daughter’s forthcoming brand, she did say it’s been a long time coming. “We’ve been working on [it] for a while, but we finally put the pedal to the metal,” she explained.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Kylie’s office tour was just how flawlessly she balances life as a business owner and as a mom. Kris reflected on what it’s been like watching her daughter navigate both facets of her life.

"She gives me so much joy, watching her with Stormi," the momager said. “She can be in the middle of the most important thing of her life in that moment, but if Stormi walks in the room and says, 'Mommy, I need you,' she will put that on hold and turn all her attention to her daughter."

From the sounds of it, it’s only a matter of time before Stormi is a big wig herself.