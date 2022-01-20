As the drama between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continues to escalate, Mama Jenner is stepping in to soothe her struggling daughter. According to PEOPLE, Kardashian has been hit hard by the wave of public exposure and backlash caused by Thompson cheating on her with Maralee Nichols and fathering a child. While typically very public and open on Instagram, Kardashian has gone silent on the matter, with a source telling PEOPLE on Jan. 19 that her mother, matriarch Kris Jenner, is stepping in to help handle the turmoil.

The source claimed, “Khloé is really struggling with what's happening with Tristan. This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated."

They added, "She's leaning heavily on Kris all of the time. But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she's encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open… [Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she's so upset. People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side."

Could this mean Jenner is encouraging Kardashian to take her on-again-off-again beau back? At this point, anything seems possible given their long history together as a couple.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thompson did issue a public apology to Kardashian following the paternity test results, writing on his Instagram, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He continued, "Khloé, you don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Sending all the love in the world to Kardashian and little True as they navigate this difficult time.