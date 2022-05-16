Kourtney’s 1st Instagram After Her California Courthouse Wedding Was Classic

Kongratulations are in order! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married. On May 15, the duo was spotted dressed in wedding attire at the Santa Barbara courthouse. When they left, they drove away in a convertible with a “Just Married” sign hanging off the trunk. TMZ and People previously confirmed that this wedding was, in fact, legal, which means we can now safely call Kravis Mr. and Mrs. Barker.

Kardashian’s first Instagram after her California courthouse wedding — which you can view here — was a collection of special moments from her big day with Barker, captured in black-and-white photos.

“Till death do us part,” she captioned her May 16 post. Barker also posted an identical Instagram slideshow and caption on his account the same day. The moments they highlighted included their “Just Married” bumper sign, Kardashian’s feet resting on Barker’s lap, and their walk down the courthouse steps, among others.

Honestly, would you expect any less from the Poosh founder? At this point, Kardashian is known for her post-wedding Instagram posts. They, of course, had a practice round after all.

On April 6, the couple held an impromptu wedding ceremony (though it was more of a rehearsal) in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys. An Elvis impersonator even officiated; however, they didn’t have a marriage license, which means the ceremony wasn’t legally binding.

Kardashian later wrote on Instagram of her Vegas celebration, “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

It sounds like she was right: her courthouse wedding certainly looked perfect to me.