Having an artist write a song about you is a rite of passage nowadays. But rumor has it Kim Kardashian isn’t too fond of Kanye "Ye" West’s most recent lyrics about her. More specifically, about how she’s raising their children.

According to PEOPLE, Kim is not too happy with the message weaved between the lyrics of Ye’s latest track “Eazy.” The track references the former couple's four children together — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — and how Ye’s ideal parenting style differs from hers.

He raps, “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit.” Major yikes.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kim was taken back and hurt by the lyrics, saying, “It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies. A lot of her friends don't think it was right either.”

After all, nannies are common, especially in Hollywood. But Ye’s clearly not a fan. (The SKIMS founder has not yet spoken publicly on the matter.)

The timing of the track couldn’t have been worse considering just last week, Ye crashed Chicago’s birthday party that he was allegedly not invited to. In a video he personally shared, Ye claimed he was not “allowed to know where [his daughter’s] party was,” and only found out the address through Travis Scott, who instructed him to attend. Kylie Jenner reportedly let him into the party. However, Ye’s story may not line up.

Regarding the matter, a source claimed to Us Weekly, “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location.”

The source added, “Kanye has caused a lot of drama lately with the family [and] they’re not happy with what’s transpired over the last few days.”

That drama has likely been building as Kim’s relationship with comedian Pete Davidson continues to make major headlines. According to Page Six, fans even think she gave her new beau a secret shoutout in her latest Instagram post. And the biggest shocker through all of this: Apparently all of the drama with Ye is only bringing Kim and Pete closer together.

Psalm, we know you’re only 2 years old, but can we get a prayer for your family’s drama, please?