Ever since the dating rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started, people have been questioning the unlikely pair. Many have wondered just how compatible these two really are. Although we still know very little about the BTS of their ~maybe~ relationship, Kardashian and Davidson’s astrological compatibility is pretty quirky... so maybe those critics were onto something.

Davidson is a Scorpio, a fixed water sign known for being private and guarded, especially when it comes to their passions. Kardashian is a Libra, an air sign that thrives on connecting with people. On paper, these signs have little in common. There’s a lightness to Libras that Scorpios don’t fully understand. While Libras hate to feel weighed down, Scorpios love heavy conversations — even when they turn dark. But if they’re able to find balance together, Scorpio-Libra relationships can work out beautifully. The good news? Balancing is Libra’s specialty (their sign is the scales, after all).

But that doesn’t mean it will be easy. Though Scorpios and Libras have no problem forming an intense connection, it can easily turn more tumultuous than romantic. “A relationship between Libra and Scorpio can be a dark prison yard of betrayal and treachery, or it could be a relationship fit for royalty,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, previously told Bustle — wow.

“Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, who is also known as Hades, God of the Underworld. As the myth goes, Hades abducted the beautiful Persephone and dragged her down into his realm and made her his queen,” Garbis added. “Like Hades, Scorpio can form an obsession with beautiful Libra, who is ruled by Venus, and will do almost anything to win their affections.”

So... yeah, intense is definitely the right word. Here’s a breakdown of exactly how Kardashian and Davidson’s zodiac signs affect their relationships — the good and the bad.

Scorpios And Libras Are *Very* Sexual

Youtube/SNL

Scorpio is considered the most sexual sign of the zodiac (this seems like a good time to remind everyone of Davidson’s famous big d*ck energy), and they might just meet their match in Venus-ruled Libra.

In the bedroom, both signs are focused on pleasing their partners — and if that involves some consensual experimentation (blindfolds, anyone?), so be it. Put these two signs together and you get an intense, romantic sexual experience that will be ~satisfying~ for everyone involved.

The only caveat? It’s likely that both signs will be emotionally invested after sleeping together, so a casual relationship is pretty much off the table. For Scorpios especially, emotions don’t come in half-measures, especially when sexual intimacy is involved.

Scorpio-Libra Emotional Compatibility Is Challenging

In a Scorpio-Libra relationship, both partners often find each other’s emotions tricky to read. It’s not because these signs don’t care. Usually, they do — like, a lot. This incompatibility has little to do with what Scorpios and Libras actually feel for one another, and it’s way more tied to how these signs process their feelings.

“Scorpio... feel[s] their emotions in their body,” astrologer Lisa Kiss told Bustle. “They know intuitively what they’re feeling, while Libra might need logic to make sense of what’s going on inside.”

So even when these signs are on the same page emotionally, this disconnect might make it hard to recognize. For Kardashian and Davidson, this emotional challenge makes communication even more important and difficult.

They Need Open Communication And Clear Boundaries

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

To work as a couple, Scorpios and Libras need to keep their differences in mind and adjust their communication styles accordingly. For Libras like Kardashian, open communication comes naturally (also, discussing every minute detail of your life on 20 seasons of a reality show can help — practice makes perfect). But for Scorpios like Davidson, it’s much more common to keep their cards close to their vest. And though this water sign tends to get emotionally invested rather quickly, they shy away from openly expressing it until later on — which can be frustrating for Libras who care so much about the opinions of others (particularly their partners).

In Scorpio-Libra relationships, a lack of communication can quickly escalate to bigger issues. Libras might start searching for attention elsewhere, which can rub possessive Scorpios the wrong way. Once this cycle gets started, it’s pretty tough to stop. So for a Scorpio-Libra duo, setting boundaries and establishing clear communication early is key.

Understanding Kardashian and Davidson’s astrology only gets us so far. Like any rumored celebrity relationship, Kete (Pim?) is bound to run into challenges — astrological or not — so here’s hoping that their communications styles are up to par when that time comes.