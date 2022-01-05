Question: Is it appropriate to quote Taylor Swift in a story about the Kardashians? Because — in T-Swift’s immortal words — Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are “never, ever, ever getting back together,” it seems. (No matter how many roses he sends their daughter. Which, btw, was reportedly a lot.)

To catch you up: Tristan — Khloé’s former partner, with whom she shares daughter True, 3 — announced on Jan. 4 that a paternity test proved he fathered Maralee Nichols’ baby, who was born on Dec. 1, 2021. He shared the update on his Instagram Story (of all places), before following it up with a direct apology to Khloé.

“Khloé, you don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Oh, and about an hour before sharing these posts, Tristan reportedly delivered “close to 100” red roses to True, meeting her at gymnastics practice with the bouquets.

Khloé is apparently having none of it. (Understandably so.)

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a source shared with Us Weekly later that day, “He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating.” The pair dated off-and-on between August 2016 and June 2021. But this, the source says, was “the final straw.”

That said, the source also shared that Khloé is “staying strong” for True, adding that “her family and best friends are really her biggest support system.”

On Jan. 5, another source shed more light on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s response to the scandal. “The Kardashians aren’t taking [this] lightly,” the source claimed to Us Weekly. When the request for a paternity test came to light, the family reportedly “really didn’t know who to believe,” considering Tristan’s history of infidelity.

Now, however, the source claimed they’re “finding a way to move forward” and “on the road to accepting what he’s done, noting, “It will take some time.” Because Tristan is True’s father, the family reportedly won’t completely cut off contact with him. “He can’t just disappear from their lives,” the source claimed.

In addition to the legions of supporters trolling Tristan on Twitter, Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram with her sister and their children, likely in solidarity. She captioned the black-and-white family shot with a simple infinity emoji, to which Khloé replied with three more infinity emojis.

Needless to say, the world is in Khloé’s corner right now. If I could, I’d send her a dozen breakup playlists and a magnum of rosé.