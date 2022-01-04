Twitter Is Trolling Tristan Thompson For His IG Apology To Khloé Kardashian

A paternity test confirmed he's the father of Maralee Nichols' child.
Tristan Thompson is no stranger to public scandals, but he’s in serious hot water this time around. On Jan. 3, the Sacramento Kings athlete confirmed he received a positive paternity test and is the father of a child with former fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.
The problem? As fans know, he was successfully co-parenting his daughter True with ex Khloé Kardashian, further complicating his dating life and history of cheating scandals. Fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the whole ordeal, and Twitter wasn’t easy on him.