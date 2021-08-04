Here’s How Khloé’s Doing After Her Reported Split From Tristan

I’m not sure if the Kardashians are technically allowed to listen to Taylor Swift at this point, but I personally think Khloé Kardashian should start blasting “We Are Never Getting Back Together” on repeat, ASAP. In June 2021, the reality star reportedly went through another breakup with Tristan Thompson following yet another round of cheating allegations.

On June 22, a source confirmed their reported split to Entertainment Tonight. “Khloé and Tristan broke up recently. Tristan was at a birthday party in Bel Air on Friday night and was acting very single throughout the evening,” the insider explained. “Khloé gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off.” (Unfortunately, that sounds super familiar.)

In the time since then, Thompson has reportedly tried to show Kardashian love on social media. (Remember his awkward, not-so-subtle fight with Lamar Odom? Or his very thirsty birthday post for her?) But, according to a source, Thompson’s attempts are reportedly falling flat. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the insider told People. “She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now.”

For the time being, Kardashian is reportedly putting most of her energy into raising their three-year-old daughter True, even if that means co-parenting with Thompson. The source explained, “[Kardashian and Thompson] get along well though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too.”

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian’s reported single status is not for a lack of trying on Thompson’s part, though. “He can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back,” the insider continued. “She just won't go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True.” I love that for her (and True!).

IMO, it sounds like Kardashian is starting to heal from the breakup. On July 9, sources told People that “Khloé is single and seems OK with it.” When it comes to breakups, “happy” is a serious step above “OK.”

Here’s hoping she continues to feel like her best self, single or otherwise!