Katie Morton Revealed How Cassie Has Been Doing Since Colton Came Out

Katie Morton isn’t keeping her ~roses~ close to the vest. During a July 21 interview with Us Weekly’s “Here for The Right Reasons” podcast, The Bachelor alum gave her take on Colton Underwood coming out, in light of his treatment of ex Cassie Randolph. And you can summarize most of her feelings in one word: “torn.”

ICYMI, Morton was a contestant on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Underwood and Randolph’s relationship ended badly (to put it lightly). The pair called things off in May 2020. By September 2020, Randolph had filed a temporary restraining order against Underwood, which alleged he’d been “stalking” and “harassing” her since the breakup. She later dropped the restraining order in November 2020. Then, in April 2021, Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America, and he got a Netflix deal for a new reality series soon after.

Some people felt that Underwood was welcomed back into the limelight a little too easily despite the stalking and harassment allegations. And not all of Bachelor Nation approved. Throughout the podcast interview, Morton explained her conflicting feelings about the situation. She also gave an update on how Randolph is doing —one of the first we’ve heard, considering Randolph has kept quiet on the situation.

“Cassie, I know, is doing great. She seems very happy. She’s noticeably moved on,” Morton explained. “With the news that came out about Colton, I was torn between feeling relieved and happy for him to be free to be himself and also angry with him for not treating my friend the way she should be treated and for putting her through what she went through.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Morton continued, “I was very torn in that situation because there was part of me that was saying, ‘Not fair, how dare you? I can’t believe you,’” she said. “And then there was part of me that was saying, … ‘[It’s] starting to make sense how conflicted you must have been, how I feel for you.’ So I definitely was torn. But at the same time, good for him for moving on and owning who he is.” A pretty diplomatic answer, if you ask me.

Demi Burnett, another contestant on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, had a more fiery response to the situation. During a July 7 appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, she was asked the type of man Underwood should date next. Her reply? “Someone he won’t stalk.” 👀

During the April GMA appearance, Underwood made it clear that he wants to apologize to Randolph if ever given the opportunity. “I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” he said. “I would just say I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Although Bachelor Nation might have mixed feelings about what kind of reception Underwood deserves now, we can all agree Randolph deserves nothing but the best. The good news? It sounds like that’s exactly what she’s getting.