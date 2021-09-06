Kaley Cuoco Is Divorcing Her Husband Of 3 Years, But There's No Bad Blood

After three years of marriage, Kaley Cuoco and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, filed for divorce on September 3. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the exes wrote in a joint statement released the same day. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.” They closed their statement by reiterating that they still have “an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another.”

Cuoco and Cook’s friends were reportedly surprised by the split. “In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl. They were affectionate and seemed great,” one source told People on September 4. “The split seems very sudden. It’s pretty shocking.”

Cuoco and Cook started dating in 2016, and got engaged in 2017. At the time, Cook shared a video of Cuoco sobbing and showing off her ring. “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well… if she said yes!” he wrote on Instagram. After a rapid six-month engagement, they tied the knot at a 2018 ceremony officiated by Cuoco’s sister.

They had “a very unconventional marriage,” Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. After a year of marriage, they still weren’t living together, but she said space was “important” in their relationship. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they took a big step and quarantined together.

“We've been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together,” Cuoco told Jimmy Kimmel in April 2020. “It's been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.” In July 2021, the couple even adopted a dog together.

Before falling for Cook, Cuoco was married to another athlete, tennis player Ryan Sweeting, from 2013 to 2015. She opened up about the split in a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, and realized that despite the heartbreak, she could still be a wife, no matter her relationship status. “I’m a wife to my girlfriends. I’m a really good wife. Which then makes me think, ‘Oh, maybe I should do that again,’ but like I said, I’m a wife no matter what. I do not have to have the name to be a wife,” she said. “I’m still a good wife. I’m a good wife to everyone.”