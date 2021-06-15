Um, There Will Apparently Be "Sexual Situations" In The iCarly Reboot

Though the trailer already hinted as much, fans now know for sure that Paramount+’s iCarly revival is going to be a bit more mature than the show they remember. During a June 14 interview with Page Six, Jerry Trainor said the iCarly reboot has “sexual situations,” and no, I am not emotionally prepared for this. “We're going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It's not going to be super-raw," Trainor — who’s reprising his role as Spencer Shay — told the outlet. "But yeah, there's going to be sexual situations."

Trainor also joked about the reactions to the iCarly revival trailer, which Paramount+ dropped on June 1. “And you know, I say ‘damn it’ in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we’re grown-ups,” he added.

Nathan Kress, who’s returning to play Freddie Benson, told Page Six that fans should expect a more grown-up version of the show they already know and love. “This is an adult show and it’s not specifically for kids,” he said. “And that’s been exciting for us — to just see where these characters from a kid’s show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way.” We’ll see how Freddie’s mom feels about that.

The iCarly reboot picks up 10 years after the end of the OG series, with Carly (played by Miranda Cosgrove), Spencer, and Freddie navigating life and love together. Newcomer Laci Mosley will play Harper, Carly's bestie and roommate, and also joining the show is Jaidyn Triplett, who plays Millicent, Freddie's stepdaughter. Sadly, Jennette McCurdy will not be in the reboot as Carly’s former bestie Sam, as McCurdy quit acting a few years ago.

During a June 3 interview with E! News, Cosgrove said she respected McCurdy’s decision not to participate. “We all called her separately, and we really wanted her to be a part of it, but at the same time, I'm happy for her because I know that she's taken her life in a different direction and that she's really enjoying what she's doing right now,” she said. “So, I think we all kind of did what we were probably meant to do.”

And according to Cosgrove, McCurdy’s character will still be a part of the show in spirit. "We touch a lot on the whole relationship with Sam and where Sam's at in the pilot episode," Cosgrove told Entertainment Weekly on June 3. "And then we mention her a little bit throughout the season, so we'll definitely explain that on the show."

Even without Sam, I can’t wait to see what sort of ~situations~ are in store for Carly and the gang. The first three episodes of iCarly will debut June 17 on Paramount+, with the following 10 episodes dropping weekly.