Kylie Jenner Finally Addressed The Rumors She's Having A Boy

Kylie Jenner is taking her second pregnancy one step at a time. During a recent appearance on Vogue’s “73 Questions” series, Jenner was asked if she had picked out a name for her baby. She said that she isn’t in a rush to give her child a moniker. “Well, we need to find out the gender first,” she said, “and we decided to wait.”

Although Jenner doesn’t know the sex of her baby as yet, fans are convinced that she might be carrying a little baby boy. The speculation started when Jenner shared a photo of Stormi on Instagram in August and captioned it “favorite girl” with the blue heart emoji. Fans then started to use the same emoji in the comments section, and the rumors later intensified when Jenner promoted the launch of her new line, Kylie Baby, on Sept. 21.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a picture of her and Stormi wearing all blue outfits. “She’s obviously going to have a boy cause of the blue,” one fan commented, and another said, “Someone’s having a boy!”

On Sept. 7, Jenner revealed she’s pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s second child. The duo welcomed Stormi together in 2018 and now, their little one can’t wait to be a big sister. She’s “very excited,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told Vogue.

Jenner’s family is equally eager for the baby’s arrival. When Jenner revealed she was going to become a mom again on Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian commented, “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister,” and Khloe Kardashian wroté, “Awwwww.” Kris Jenner said, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.” How sweet!

I guess fans will have to keep waiting to learn the sex of Stormi’s sibling.