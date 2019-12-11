The Holiday Rom-Com You'll Love The Most, Based On Your Sign

You dug up your coziest set of embroidered snowflake pajamas, your warmest red and white-striped blanket, and your biggest snowman mug for your peppermint hot cocoa. Just add a couple of blazing logs and a light snow flurry and you’ve got yourself all the makings of a glorious, wintry movie night. The only hard part? Picking out the movie that you’re actually going to be watching. But whether you're a fun-loving Gemini or a creative Pisces, the secret to finding the holiday rom-com you’ll love the most is closer than you think — just let the stars be your guide.

Equipped with your sister's Netflix, your ex's Hulu, and your current boo's Disney+ passwords, there are more movie options at your fingertips than ever. And while astrology can't dictate everything, you can lay back, relax, and let your sign lead you to the perfect winter movie.

No matter your romantic status, snuggling up to a seasonal rom-com can be a cute and cozy way to spend a cold winter night and get you into the holiday spirit. From feel-good classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas that you like to watch year after year to new Netflix flicks, there's a holiday rom-com out there for everyone — you just need to find it.

And if the popcorn is popped and the lights are dimming, here's the holiday rom-com you'll live for this winter, astrologically speaking.

Aries (March 21–April 19): New Year's Eve Fire sign Aries is a trendsetter and a go-getter. Always one to bring the energy, you’ll devour a rockin', star-studded holiday rom-com like Garry Marshall’s New Year's Eve, which is sure to get the party started. Plus, from Zac Efron and Lea Michele, there’s an A-lister in this film to suit just about everyone’s taste.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Last Holiday Watching Queen Latifah treat herself to a lavish stay in a fancy European hotel with fancy foods, jewels, and ball gowns? Sophisticated, self-assured Taurus is already in love. Buckle up for a wild ride as Queen Latifah goes all out for her very last holiday — if The Bucket List, The Princess Diaries, and It’s A Wonderful Life all had a baby, it’d be this energetic holiday classic.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): The Princess Switch The Princess Switch is basically a modern holiday-time version of The Parent Trap. Festive hijinks? Check. Lots of jokes? Check. A single actress pretending to be a set of twins? Check, check, check. This holiday rom-com will be a Gemini's delight.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): The Family Stone The mother of the zodiac, Cancer is all about bringing the family together. The only thing you'll love more than snuggling up with your boo while watching The Family Stone is the convo it’ll spark afterward. Get ready to trade stories about sweet grandmas and funny uncles.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): White Christmas Dramatic Leo lives for a choreographed musical number with a large ensemble and tons of glitz and glimmer. When it comes to holiday rom-coms, you'll love every flashy minute of Bing Crosby's iconic classic White Christmas.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): It's a Wonderful Life No one understands the pain of working hard and feeling under-appreciated more than a Virgo. Plus, perfectionist Virgo loves a good classic — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! This winter, stick to the classics and watch It's A Wonderful Life to remember just how loved you really are.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Let It Snow Social Libra wants to celebrate the holiday with your sweetie and all your friends. With a bopping cast (hi Kiernan Shipka!) and a great soundtrack, Netflix's Let It Snow is the perfect snow-day, group date inspo. Feel-good vibes a-plenty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Happiest Season Scorpios will love this kooky, queer holiday rom-com all about learning to love yourself, finding the courage to speak your truth, and also how fun life would be to have Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza as your BFFs. Happiest Season is a little sexy, a little sweet, and very entertaining — just like you, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): The Holiday Adventurous Sagittarius won't just like The Holiday — you’ll be looking at overseas Airbnbs before the movie even ends. A tale of two powerful women spending their holiday season on last-minute trips to different countries, where they fall in love with new cuties and explore different cities on their own? Yeah, Sag is in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Home For The Holidays Though losing your job unexpectedly right before a long trip home is probably Capricorn's greatest fear, Home for the Holidays will remind serious Caps like yourself to smile, let go, and embrace the nostalgia and whimsy of the holiday season. Just add hot cocoa and footie pajamas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): The Nightmare Before Christmas Quirky and creative, dreamy Aquarius loves to watch Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas each holiday season. From the incredible animation to the spooky songs and a romance that spans time and space, you can never get enough of Jack Skellington and his festive antics. For any NBC newbies, this flick will have you water bearers overflowing with emotion and holiday spirit.