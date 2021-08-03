Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are no strangers to Instagram Displays of Affection. (IDA is the new PDA, don’t @ me.) When it comes to sweet, celebratory posts and expressions of love and gratitude, the power couple’s social media is the gift that keeps on giving. And on August 3, Gisele Bündchen’s Instagram for Tom Brady’s birthday added another adorable log to the fire with a dreamy tribute to her quarterback king.

To express her love, Bündchen captioned a carousel of gleaming photos of the couple with lyrics from Frankie Valli's 1967 classic "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

"You're just too good to be true. Can't take my eyes off of you. You'd be like Heaven to touch. I wanna hold you so much. At long last, love has arrived. And I thank God I'm alive. You're just too good to be true. Can't take my eyes off of you 🎶," she wrote.

Bündchen added: "Happy Birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo @tombrady ❤️," alongside the Portuguese translation of her sentimental note.

For Brady — the oldest active NFL player and one of the oldest in the NFL’s history — each passing birthday is even more of a triumph than the last. In February 2021, during his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won his seventh Super Bowl title. And this fall, he’ll hit the field again for his 22nd season.

As for Bündchen, Brady gushed to Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in April that his wife is basically his secret (or not-so-secret, let’s be real) weapon. “She brings out the best version of me,” he said, adding that he “gives her a lot of credit” for the success of their relationship.

Over their 12 years of marriage, Bündchen and Brady have marked birthdays, anniversaries, and accomplishments with a volley of tender IG shout-outs for the world to see. Their posts are so consistent and adoring that sometimes I wonder if they’re locked in a bitter battle over who can out-sweet who on the ‘gram; and between Brady’s glowing “Happy Family Day” post in June and Bündchen’s random acts of hubby appreciation, I honestly don’t know who’s winning. All I can say is that Bündchen’s most recent b-day post certainly raises the stakes. The ball’s in your court, GOAT.