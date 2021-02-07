As Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans cheered on Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV, his wife did the same. Gisele Bundchen posted a sweet snap to Instagram on Feb. 7, just moments after her hubby took the field. Gisele Bündchen's 2021 Super Bowl Instagram for Tom Brady had couple goals written all over it.

He may already have six Super Bowl championships under his belt, but this year's game notably marked Brady's first Super Bowl as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a contract with the Buccaneers in March 2020, shocking fans. "Excited, humble and hungry," Brady wrote on Instagram at the time. "If there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that... you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day."

Bündchen also shared the news on IG with a bittersweet post, noting how hard it would be to say goodbye to the Pats. However, if her 2021 Super Bowl post indicates anything, it's that she's def a Bucs fan now. One thing's for sure: regardless of what team Brady is on, Bundchen will be there cheering him on. In her pic, she proudly rocked a piece of Buccaneers merch, which featured a message that read, "Go Bucks!"

You can see Bundchen's Instagram supporting her husband below.

Bündchen has been excitedly posting from Super Bowl LV all day long. She took to her Instagram story ahead of the big game which showed her hopping in a golf cart en route to the stadium. Once inside the stadium, she proudly panned her camera to the large screen, which periodically featured Brady's face.

Instagram/Gisele Bundchen

Brady has 8 million fans and counting on Instagram, but regardless of where his career takes him, Bündchen will always be his No. 1 supporter.