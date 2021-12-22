8 Engagement Rings Like Michelle Young’s, But Way More Affordable

Viewers of The Bachelorette season finale got to witness Michelle Young’s engagement to Nayte Olukoya after her tearful goodbye to runner-up Brandon Jones on Tuesday, Dec. 21. With Jones gone, Olukoya got down on one knee and presented Young with a dazzling 3.2-carat pear-shaped diamond ring that sent shockwaves from Punta de Mita, Mexico around the world. It also featured 46 smaller, brilliant-cut diamonds and two tapered “baguettes” (ring-speak for small, rectangular diamonds) on the band. Beautiful and delicious!

The ring was chosen with the help of none other than Bachelor Nation’s resident diamond expert, Neil Lane, who told People that he thought the ring was fitting because it “radiated [Michelle]’s beauty and lust for life.”

“It was like their relationship,” he continued. “Every time you turn the ring a little bit, you saw a different sparkle.” He added that he wanted to use some vintage elements like the tapered baguettes because “[Michelle is] a classic beauty.”

The pear shape, however, is distinctly more modern — and it’s apparently what most caught Olukoya’s eye.

“The pear shape really mesmerized him,” Lane said of Young’s new fiancé. “He saw the classic-ness in it. He was really excited and kept bouncing up and down. He had this joyful smile on his face.”

Though Young gave runner-up Jones an emotional send-off, it was clear to everyone — Lane included — that she and Olukoya were the obvious match.

“It was really obvious they had a great connection. I believe they found each other,” the jewelry expert said about the couple. “They found their person.”

Young shared some meaningful musings about her soon-to-be fiancé during the proposal. “You were the first person to step out of the limo (and) you were also the first impression rose,” she told Olukuya, seaside in Punta Mita, Mexico, where the finale was filmed. “You also get to be the last person to accept this rose.”

For engagement rings that’ll have you beaming as brightly as Young and Olukoya during their on-screen engagement, check out these similar (but way less expensive) sparklers.

Arista 0.88 ct Pear Swarovski Diamonds Women's Double Halo Engagement Ring Sterling Silver Walmart $17.99 Keep the pear cut but swap real diamonds for Swarovski crystals. Match made in heaven.

Pear Morganite Ring, Rose Gold Diamond Amazon $69.99 Craving a splash of color? This gorgeous morganite ring will turn heads without breaking the bank.

DiamonArt® White Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Pear Engagement Ring JCPenney $224.98 Welcome to Bling City, USA! This pear-shaped ring makes a statement.

2 Carat Pear Cut Moissanite Engagement Ring Etsy $96.53 Moissanite is a type of stone that looks just like a diamond, but it’s a fraction of the cost. This delicate band and hefty stone pack an elegant punch.

5 Carat Pear Moissanite Engagement Ring, Solid Gold Etsy $110.16 Not only is this ring gorgeous as-is, but it can be personalized to fit your vision.

1.25 Carat Pear Shape Moissanite Diamond Engagement Ring Walmart $144 This stunning ring features an infinity twisted shank band and a dual halo diamond cluster for some pizzazz.

The Pear Solitaire Gema & Co. $500 This understated gem comes with a customizable band depending on your preferred type of metal.

Eva Rose Cut Pear Moissanite Engagement Ring Valerie Madison $1,155 This rose-cut stone is set low in its prongs for an understated look. When viewed from above, the facets on this ring resemble the petals of a rosebud. Sweet!

If you’re stuck deciding between a classic, vintage look and something more modern, follow Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s lead with a pear-shaped sparkler.