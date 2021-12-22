Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are engaged, y’all! And although I want to express my sincerest condolences to all the Brandon Jones stans, I have to admit I was always rooting for these two. (What can I say? Olukoya just looks like a future Mr. Young to me.) And despite the rocky season finale — which involved Young’s mom publicly rooting for her daughter to choose Jones — this Bachelorette dream team seems to be truly in love. And they’re only getting started. Young and Olukoya’s proposal body language was full of good signs of happy times ahead.

According to body language expert Patti Wood, author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, Young and Olukoya’s body language shows all the promise of a new and exciting relationship — including sexual chemistry, like-minded thinking, and a few lingering nerves. So maybe Bachelor Nation was wrong in diagnosing Olukoya as red flag central? (It wouldn’t be the first time.)

Of course, body language can’t tell us everything about the inner workings of a couple’s relationship, but it can certainly give us a few hints about how they feel about each other. The good news? Young and Olukoya look like they cannot get enough of one another. (As if Olukoya happily yelling, “This is my fiancé!” after the proposal wasn’t proof enough.)

Their Sexual Connection Is Palpable, But Still Sweet

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“This is really sexy,” is the first thing Wood says about Young and Olukoya’s proposal photoshoot. “Their pelvises are up against each other as if they want to have sex right now,” she adds. OK, hot!

Notice how Olukoya is smiling down at Young? Wood says, “It’s a nice open, relaxed smile. They look ready to kiss!” A lot of that heat is also coming from Young. “Her hands are clasping on his back,” Wood adds. It’s a sexual gesture (if a subtle one), an indication that she wants to pull him toward her and keep him close.

Olukoya’s hands show a gentler side to their connection. See the way his thumb is splayed out and his fingers aren’t holding any tension? “It’s a nice clasp, but not a grab,” Wood says. The couple’s chin alignment also speaks to this tender fondness. “Their chins are equal,” Wood says. “This shows equality in how they’re thinking about each other.” Basically, Young and Olukoya’s connection is the opposite of one-sided.

They Seem Well-Matched

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Anyone who watched Young’s season knows that Olukoya is confident, and his body language makes it even more obvious. In the proposal photos, Wood notes that he is “duck-footed with his feet splayed out.” Apparently, that indicates a level of self-assuredness. “It says, ‘I’m in control. I surround you.’” (TBH, at 6’8”, it would be hard for Olukoya’s body language to say anything else.)

His straight-up confidence might be intimidating to some partners, but Young looks well-equipped to take him on. In this photo, Wood points out Young’s posture — specifically her thigh placement and the way her elbow is sticking out. It’s not a shy pose. “It’s like she’s saying, ‘He’s mine,’” Wood says. “She might be able to handle him.”

And if Young’s season is anything to go by, that’s a pretty good guess. Remember when a rumor went around about Olukoya thinking he had the season (and her heart) “in the bag?” Young pulled no punches when she confronted him. “One, I'm not this massive prize at the end of this, and two, I shouldn't have to light a fire under someone's a** to want to be with me,” she said to him, per E!.

Apparently, that kind of spunk doesn’t fade away with a Neil Lane diamond.

Their Happiness Is Legit, But They Still Have Jitters

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Getting engaged is a big freakin’ deal, and Young and Olukoya’s body language makes it clear that they know that. When Olukoya proposed, they both looked overjoyed... but still a little nervous.

Young’s hands are clasped in front of her, but her upper body is leaning slightly backward — away from Olukoya. “It looks a little bashful,” Wood says. “It could be nervousness or anxiety” And although Olukoya is literally on one knee, his upper body is also leaning backward. Wood explains, “I would say it’s bashful and reticent, maybe afraid.”

And yet they have huge, genuine smiles on their face? “There’s a conflict here. It’s probably because they have some fear of this big [decision].” It’s hard to blame them — filming for Young’s season only lasted 42 days. That’s not a ton of time to prep for a life-altering decision.

Despite their mid-proposal nerves, Young and Olukoya seem to be happier than ever now that their secret engagement is public. In a People interview on Dec. 21, Young said, “I fall more in love every day... He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level.” Olukoya added, “It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before. I'm all in!”

Cheers to the happy couple — nerves and all!