Drake Took Date Night To A New Level By Renting An Entire Stadium For His New GF

When Drake called himself a certified lover boy, he wasn’t kidding. Drizzy has plenty of iconic songs about romance, and he clearly isn’t afraid to make a big gesture for that special someone. Case in point: Drake just rented out Dodger Stadium for his intimate date with model Johanna Leia.

On July 8, the rapper was spotted sharing an intimate dinner with Leia beside the baseball field. The news was soon reported by ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Christi, who wrote, “@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium.” A Dodgers insider later told TMZ that the date was a thank you gift for Drake’s donation to the team’s charity foundation. While neither Drake nor Leia has publicly acknowledged the date, Leia reposted an Instagram Story afterward that read, “Take time to do what makes your soul happy.”

As it turns out, sports are likely what brought these two lovebirds together. Leia previously starred on the Lifetime reality show Bringing Up Ballers, and her son Amari Bailey is a UCLA-bound basketball star who plays alongside LeBron James’ son Bronny. Drake often attends games with James to cheer on his friend’s son, and an anonymous source reportedly told TMZ that he and Leia met through this high school basketball connection.

The TMZ insider added that Drake has also been mentoring Bailey, giving him tips on handling life in the spotlight and spending plenty of quality time with both him and his mom. Leia was previously linked with NBA player Alfonzo McKinnie, but this feels like the first semi-serious relationship Drake has had in awhile. He had what appears to be a short-lived relationship with NBC Sports reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (who he also seemingly met through basketball), and shares his three-year-old son Adonis Graham with French artist Sophie Brussaux. It seems like things are starting to really get serious between Drizzy and Leia, and I’m officially in my feelings.