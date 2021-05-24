Drake Brought Adonis On Stage For The Cutest BBMAs Speech Imaginable

All eyes were on Drizzy as he took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 show, but he didn’t make his acceptance speech alone. Accepting the honor from a group of family and friends, the rapper also took his son, Adonis, on-stage with him, and it was the sweetest moment imaginable. Drake's 2021 BBMAs acceptance speech with Adonis is a must-see for Champagne Papi fans — and literally everyone else for that matter.

While, at first, Drake kept his son shrouded from the spotlight, fans have seen that change in recent months. In November 2020, he shared a photo cuddling up with Adonis to Instagram. Now, he’s publicly sharing even more special moments with his son. As Drake walked on-stage at the BBMAs, Adonis clung to his side and shyly stood beside him throughout his acceptance speech, holding his trophy, to boot.

"I'm really self-conscious about my music," Drake began. "I rarely celebrate anything, and just for anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, that's really the answer. It's being so unsure how you're getting it done, that you just keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula. Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night."

You can see a snippet of the moment below. Just prepare to lose it over how freaking adorable Adonis is.

Drake admitted he didn’t prepare much for the acceptance speech, but moved the crowd nonetheless.

"I didn't write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, 'cause to be honest, I don't really understand it myself," the rapper said. "I just know that I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight, for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right."

The sweetest moment of all? When Drake dedicated his trophy to his 3-year-old son. “To my beautiful family... I want to dedicate this award to you,” he said, looking to Adonis. It was clear the crowd was a liiiiiitle much for Adonis, who promptly started crying when Drake lifted him up. Can you blame him, though? It’s loud. It’s late. It’s emotional. I’m with you, Adonis.

Judging from his BBMAs acceptance speech, Drake has completely embraced dad life, and couldn’t be prouder to show off his son. Thank goodness we all get to reap the benefits, too.