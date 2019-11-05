Drake's Photo Of Baby Adonis In "I Love Daddy" Socks Is Too Precious

Drake is notoriously private when it comes to his life as a father, but every once in a while, the rapper will give his Instagram followers a glimpse into his life with his 2-year-old, and you can tell he's oozing with pride. Fans were psyched on Monday, Nov. 3, after Drake's photo of baby Adonis graced his Instagram Stories.

Drake shared an adorable picture of Adonis' tiny feet bundled up in "I <3 Daddy" socks, and it'll melt your heart. While you can't see Adonis' face in the shot, his Burberry sweatsuit is on full display, proving the little one is as fashionable as his proud papa. Perhaps Adonis and Drake were having a belated boys' birthday celebration together as they both turned a year older in October.

The photo, of course, got fans talking on Twitter. Many shared their hopes that Drake will continue to show off his son even if it’s brief glimpses, while others are legit waiting impatiently to see what the little boy looks like. Not to mention, Drake’s been so low-key about becoming a dad that a ton of Twitter users had no idea he even had a child.

"I wonder what drake son look like," a curious fan tweeted. Another wrote: "I know drake son probably so cute."

On Oct. 11, Drake posted a photo to his Instagram of Adonis' gold birthday party decor. "Happy Birthday King," the Degrassi alum captioned the pic.

Drake made headlines in May 2018 after Pusha-T released a diss track titled, "The Story of Adidon," which called Drake out for allegedly hiding the fact that he has a son with a woman named Sophie Brussaux. While Brussaux gave birth to Adonis in October 2017, it wasn't until the following June that Drake confirmed that he had a son.

Drake revealed that his child was a boy with the lyrics to his song "March 14" off his Scorpion album.

He rapped on the track:

Look at the way we live / I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid / From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate / Until you starin' at your seed, you can never relate

Drake later sings,

It’s breaking my spirit / single father, I hate when I hear it I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell ’em I ended up as a co-parent

So, yeah. There's no denying that Drake is doing his best to be there for Adonis despite not having a relationship with Brussaux. Drake briefly opened up about fatherhood during an October 2018 interview on The Shop.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?" Drake said, reflecting on co-parenting with Brussaux. "And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

Whether Drake decides to keep his life as a dad on the down low, or becomes more comfortable showing him off as Adonis gets older, fans can agree that, as a father, it's his choice.