Did Selena Gomez Wear Chris Evans’ Sweater To SNL? Hmm...

Ladies and gentlemen, grab your magnifying glasses. It looks like Selena Gomez may (may!) have worn Chris Evans’ sweater to a taping of Saturday Night Live. And we are absolutely dying to know more.

Remember the cream-colored cable-knit number Evans wore in the murder mystery flick Knives Out back in 2019? Of course you do. Well — while supporting her long-time pal Taylor Swift at SNL (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 13, 2021 — Gomez could be seen wearing a suspiciously similar sweater. And this, dear friends, is where the real intrigue lies.

As you may or may not have heard, the internet has been working overtime this fall to search for clues that Gomez and Evans are together and try its very best to manifest their relationship. Rumors first started to swirl in early October, when it seemed as though Gomez and Evans had left a few of the same spots around the same time frame. The rumors were quickly debunked — E! reported that the photos of Gomez and Evans leaving these locations had been taken years apart — but fans have continued to cross their fingers and hold out hope.

In late October, a few eagle-eyed TikTokers thought they spotted Gomez’s reflection in Evans’ piano on Instagram, turning the wheels of the rumor mill once again. And now (and now!), Gomez just so happens to be bopping around New York City — sporting sweaters that resemble Evans’ iconic, cinematic knitwear — and we’re meant to believe this is purely a coincidence? (OK, fine. It probably is a coincidence. But like, let me live!)

Footage of Gomez wearing the sweater in question (which yes, we’ll admit, does look vaguely different from the one Evans wore in the film) can be seen on Swift’s TikTok, where she posted a video of the two backstage at SNL and mouthed the words, “Oh no, my bestie… is a bad b*tch.” But, is Gomez bad enough — and sly enough — to conceal a relationship with Evans from the world? Neither star has commented on the speculation to date, but don’t worry: We’ll be keeping our detective hats on.