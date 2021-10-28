TikTok May Have Spotted Selena Gomez’s Reflection On Chris Evans’ Piano

All right, all right. Deep breaths, everyone. Are you ready for the wildest piano-related gossip you’ve ever heard? Of course you are. Fans think they spotted Selena Gomez’s reflection on Chris Evans’ piano in the actor’s recent Instagram Story, and TikTok (well, the internet at large, really) is losing its collective mind. Let’s review the facts.

On Oct. 27, Evans posted a Story showing himself playing the piano, charmingly captioned, “Rainy day activities.” TikTokers were then quick to notice the side of a brunette woman’s face reflected in the corner of the instrument, seemingly filming the musical moment. And do you know which famous brunette has recently been linked to Evans? That’s right: the one and only Selena Gomez.

Sure sure sure, Gomez’s vocals may have been featured on the hit Kygo song “It Ain’t Me.” But like, what if this is her? Could this be the evidence we’ve all been searching (read: hoping) for to confirm that Gomez and Evans are a real-life item? Maybe! Possibly! Probably not, but let’s go with it, I say!

Internet sleuths first started to speculate that Gomez and Evans were dating in early October, when it appeared that they’d left a few of the same locations (albeit separately) around the same general time period. Later, E! reported that the photos had been taken years ago — and years apart — but still!

Fans also noticed that Evans and Gomez follow each other on Instagram. And (and!) back in 2015, Gomez confessed to Andy Cohen that Evans was her celebrity crush, saying, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.” He is very cute, Gomez. And y’all would be very cute together, if I — and the entire internet — may say so.

Now, is any of this even remotely solid evidence that Gomez and Evans are together? Probably (OK, absolutely) not. But hey, here’s hoping! Our fingers are firmly crossed.