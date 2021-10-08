There are only rumors in this building, but that hasn’t stopped people (myself included) from getting ~slightly~ carried away by the thought of Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating. This duo would make for an unexpected couple, which only makes the thought of them getting together all the more exciting. So even though this latest Selena Gomez and Chris Evans’ dating rumor is based purely on speculation and coincidence, the internet can’t seem to get over the possibility.

The dating rumors began when Twitter sleuths noticed some interesting similarities in Gomez and Evans’ schedules. First, on Oct. 1, they were spotted leaving the same studio — not at the same time, but still. Then, the duo was spotted leaving the same restaurant — also, not together, but still. These instances, coupled with the fact that fans recently noticed Gomez and Evans follow each other on Instagram, could only mean one thing: They’re totally in love. (Kidding.)

Although this theory is admittedly pretty out there, there is one piece of resurfaced evidence that makes it “hard” (and I’m using the term “hard” very loosely here) to discount the rumors completely: Gomez admitted to having a crush on Evans during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen back in 2015. (As a reminder for anyone unfamiliar: Crushes can change over the course of six years.) Per Us Weekly, Gomez told Cohen, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.” I mean, she’s not wrong.

Whether or not Gomez and Evans are actually together is kind of besides the point, at least for the internet. If I know anything about Twitter and TikTok, it’s that there is nothing more spiral-worthy than a potential A-list couple who hasn’t even been photographed together yet. And this latest romance rumor proves that theory.

Despite a substantial lack of evidence, Twitter and TikTok users are already having a field day with the mere possibility of Gomez and Evans being together. And I honestly can’t blame them.

Reps for the non-existent couple have not yet commented on the rumors, so fans are still waiting for any hint of confirmation their sleuthing is anywhere near the right track. In the meantime, one thing’s for sure: The internet is very much on board. In the words of Gomez herself, the heart wants what it wants.