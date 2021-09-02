David Schwimmer Has Had Much Better Dating Luck Than Ross Geller
And no, his relationship history sadly doesn’t include Jennifer Aniston.
While you’re likely well-versed in Ross Geller’s love life, you may not be as familiar with David Schwimmer’s relationship history. The Friends star has been married once and engaged twice, and he even shares a daughter, Cleo, with his ex-wife. But sadly, the actor’s dating history does not include Jennifer Aniston, despite what fans would like to believe. After the Friends reunion special (which aired in May 2021) got fans up in their feels, Schwimmer made it clear to fans in August 2021 that he and Aniston aren’t an item, with his rep saying there was “no truth” to dating rumors.
However, it is true that he and Aniston once had crushes on each other. "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other — but it was like a two ships passing [in the night] because one of us was always in a relationship,” Schwimmer explained during the special. “So we never crossed that boundary, you know. We respected that.” And apparently, it was apparently clear they had feelings for each other. Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in the sitcom, even coughed and jokingly blurted out, “Bullsh*t!” after Schwimmer claimed nothing happened between him and Aniston.
Ross and Rachel may never be an IRL thing, but here’s who Schwimmer has actually romanced over the years.
If Schwimmer keeps putting himself out there, I’m sure he’ll find his lobster someday.