Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could have been a real-life couple! The actors, who played on-screen lovers in Friends, revealed they had massive crushes on each other during the Friends reunion special, which aired May 27 on HBO Max. And even though Friends is already hailed as one of the best sitcoms of the ‘90s, hearing David Schwimmer’s quote about crushing on Jennifer Aniston makes the show all that much better.

"At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other — but it was like a two ships passing [in the night] because one of us was always in a relationship,” Schwimmer explained during the special, per TMZ. “So we never crossed that boundary, you know. We respected that.” However, it was apparently v clear they had feelings for each other. Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in the sitcom, even coughed and jokingly blurted out, “Bullsh*t!” after Schwimmer claimed nothing happened between him and Aniston.

Although LeBlanc added, “I’m kidding,” shortly after, it seems like the whole cast could tell Schwimmer and Aniston had feelings for each other. In fact, Schwimmer even asked LeBlanc and the rest of his co-stars — Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow — if they knew he and Aniston were “crushing on each other,” and Cox responded, “We knew, for sure.” LOL.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Aniston revealed she liked Schwimmer so much that she remembered telling him, “It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is... on national television!” And to their surprise, that’s exactly what happened. “[The] first time we kissed was in that coffee shop," Aniston recalled. "We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.” Aww, how cute!

And though Aniston and Schwimmer never ended up together, at least their characters, Ross and Rachel, were endgame. In the series finale, Rachel turned down her dream job at Louis Vuitton in Paris so that she could stay with Ross and raise their daughter, Emma. “I got off the plane,” she told Ross in one of the final scenes. “This is it.”

What an incredible romance! If only they got together IRL so I woudn’t have to wonder about what could have been. Then again, Aniston and Schwimmer are reportedly both single at the moment, so it could still happen... Just saying!