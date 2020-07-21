"We were on a break!" Ross Geller exclaimed on Friends time and time again, after Rachel Green accused him of cheating. The now-iconic phrase still sparks heated debates within the fandom to this day, with some saying Ross was totally in the wrong and others seeing his side of things. To set the record straight once and for all, David Schwimmer said Ross and Rachel were on a break, because of course he would side with his character.

For those who somehow missed it, The phrase "We were on a break!" has roots in Season 3, Episode 15 of Friends, when a lingering issue between Ross and Rachel — who were dating at the time — came to a head. Ross thought Rachel was hooking up with her co-worker Mark and had qualms about how much time she was spending at work, while Rachel was frustrated Ross wasn't being supportive of her career. Here's how that conversation ended:

Rachel: Maybe we should just take a break!

Maybe we should just take a break! Ross: Okay, fine. Fine. Let's take a break. Let's cool off. Let's get some frozen yogurt or something.

Okay, fine. Fine. Let's take a break. Let's cool off. Let's get some frozen yogurt or something. Rachel: No! A break from us.

With that, Ross left Rachel's apartment and later slept with Chloe, the attractive girl who worked at the Xerox store. Ross and Rachel attempted to reconcile, but Rachel dumped Ross again when she found out about his hookup. Rachel asserted Ross's one-night stand was cheating, while he insisted "they were on a break," therefore no cheating occurred.

In recounting his Friends experience on the July 20 episode of The Tonight Show, Schwimmer told host Jimmy Fallon the issue of the "break" follows him to this day, as fans often yell out: "You were on a break!" when they see him in public. "People are so passionately divided about whether or not [Rachel and Ross] were on a break," Schwimmer said.

"This is a giant thing. People have their sides," Fallon confirmed, then asked: "Can you say right now ... Were they on a break?"

"It's not even a question, they were on a break," Schwimmer responded without a moment of hesitation.

Schwimmer's opinion that Ross wasn't unfaithful is shared by many. A survey conducted by the dating app Plenty of Fish in honor of the comedy's 25th anniversary showed 60% of singles believed Ross was in the right. Clearly, Schwimmer is among them.

Well, there you go. Although, since this debate started in the '90s and it's still not resolved, there will probably always be some differing opinions on this one. Anyone else desperate to know what Jennifer Aniston has to say about all this?