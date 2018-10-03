Starting a conversation with someone who you've just started dating can be stressful AF. Before you know what makes someone tick, figuring out how to to get a conversation going can definitely take a bit of practice. However, starting conversations is a crucial part of keeping in touch between dates, and if you let that convo fizzle out, then you might just miss your chance. If you’re at a loss for how to text someone you haven’t talked to in a long time, then I’ve got a few conversation-starting texts to send after a date that will get the ball rolling again.

Finding a good texting rhythm is one of the best ways to stay connected, especially if your busy schedule keeps you from going on dates as often as you would like. However, if a few days have passed and you haven’t heard from a date, there’s a way to revive that convo without it being totally awkward. Pro tip: If you're not sure how to text someone you haven’t talked to in a long time, try to avoid just saying, "Hey.” Whether you reference something you talked about on your last date or suggest it’s time you go on another date, here are some lines to use when you convo goes stale.

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Where did you say I should totally get takeout from again?

I just saw this TikTok and thought of you. How are ya, BTW?

The weirdest thing happened to me yesterday, and I think you'll appreciate this story.

Hey! What’s the [band/show/movie] you were talking about last week?

I finally read that book you recommended and we need to discuss. Should we do it over drinks?

Just finished [fill-in-the-blank TV show] and I need a new show. Any recs?

Still thinking about that date we went on to [place]. Where do you think we should go on our next date?

The weather looks beautiful this weekend. What would you think about taking advantage of it with me?

Bet you can’t guess what I’m doing right now 🙃 .

Describe your day so far in three emojis. Go!

I just saw this restaurant on IG and we NEED to go on our next date.

Hey, stranger. You crossed my mind and I thought I'd say hi.

I know we talked about going on another date, but I think it's time we finally do it. You pick a time and I'll pick a place.

Were you just on the [train/bus/street]? I could have sworn I just saw you.

I realize it's been [amount of time] since we last chatted, but I feel like you're one of the good ones and we should keep talking. So what have you been up to lately?

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Hey, I was just in your neighborhood. What are you up to?

If I said 'come over,' what would you say?"

🙋 Just popping up to say hi.

I have so much to do, but I keep getting distracted thinking about you.

[Sent along with a cute selfie] In case you forgot what my face looks like, here it is. In case you forgot what we were last talking about, look at the convo above. Shall we pick up where we left off?

So how did [life event] end up going? I need deets!

How was your day? I just got home and I'm finally relaxing.

This is so us. You waiting for me to come to you. Me trying to figure out what to text you. Fine, you win. Wanna go out again some time?

So what kind of mischief do you have planned this weekend?

Hey, I think you forgot to ask me out on another date. Just wanted to graciously give you the opportunity to do so now.

Will you send me the best TikTok you’ve seen so far this week? I need a pick-me-up.

Do you have any new podcast recommendations? I loved that last one you gave me.

Remember when [funny memory from last date]?

Hey! Stop thinking about me 😉.

Do you miss me yet?

See? Not too hard! If you're still feeling weird about what to say, just think about how you would text a new friend. In the end, you just want to make it clear that you're interested while still keeping them on their toes.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.