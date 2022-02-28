Congratulations are in order for Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown! The former Bachelor star and the political strategist are engaged. “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Underwood told People on Feb. 28. “I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

Underwood turned 30 on Jan. 26. The former football player continued, “I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

While the couple stayed tight-lipped about their happy announcement for nearly a month, Underwood’s Valentine’s Day post radiated happiness. “this valentines day is a special one. i get to love who i want and i love loving on you,” he wrote, tagging Brown, 39.

Their relationship has been a whirlwind, though it hasn’t moved quite as fast as Underwood’s Bachelor romances did. In April 2021, Underwood publicly came out as gay during an April 2021 interview on Good Morning America. At the time, he said he was single and had never formed an “emotional connection” with a man.

“It's never been sort of in my cards to let myself get there. I want to more than anything,” he told anchor Robin Roberts. “I want someone who can push me and challenge me in all the great ways.”

Underwood and Brown might have connected as early as June, when the two were on the same trip to Provincetown, Massachusetts, with friends. (Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy is a mutual friend of theirs.) That September, they were spotted kissing in Hawaii, and by December, they were Instagram official. That same month, they purchased a $3 million home in Sherman Oaks, California.

Previously, Underwood dated Cassie Randolph, whom he met on The Bachelor, from 2019 to 2020. In September 2020, she filed a restraining order against him for allegedly “stalking her, attaching a tracking device to her vehicle, and sending her disturbing text messages, which she dropped two months later. During his GMA interview, he publicly apologized to his ex, saying he had “messed up” and “made a lot of bad choices.”

While less is known about Brown’s love life prior to meeting the Coming Out Colton star, he worked on political campaigns for John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. He’s also friendly with plenty of celebs, including Sophia Bush and Olivia Wilde, by the looks of his Instagram.

If Wilde gets a wedding invitation, can Harry Styles be the wedding singer?