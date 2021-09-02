Colton Underwood's Rumored BF Has An Impressive Career In Politics

It seems the Season 23 Bachelor may be taken. On Sept. 1, TMZ published photos that seemingly showed Colton Underwood kissing a mystery man (who was later identified as Jordan C. Brown) during a trip to Maui. The following day, a source for Us Weekly claimed the two were indeed an item. An insider claimed Underwood and Brown “were making out and snuggling together on the lounge chairs by the pool,” adding, “They were very out in the open and not hiding their PDA!” So who exactly is Underwood’s rumored new boo?

Brown is a political strategist who has worked on several presidential campaigns, including John Kerry’s, Barack Obama’s, and Hilary Clinton’s. From the looks of his Instagram, it also seems like Brown has a ton of A-list pals, including Sophia Bush and Olivia Wilde, as well as Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, who is also a good friend of Underwood’s. In fact, Underwood and Brown were on the same trip to Provincetown, Massachusetts, with Kenworthy and other friends in June, and the pics Underwood posted following the trip even included a selfie with Brown. (Peep the sixth slide.) Is that when the two first hit it off? Your guess is as good as mine!

During a June 2021 interview with OK!, Kensworthy said he invited Underwood on the trip to make him feel part of the LGBTQ+ community. “Colton is a really sweet guy,” Kensworthy said. "I just wanted to try and help him make new friends, and my group of friends already had this trip to Provincetown planned. I extended an invite to him, and he came for a few days — and it was fun for him, I think, to get to be around other gay people. I think he made a lot of new friends. I think he enjoyed himself.”

When Underwood came out as gay in April 2021, he said he’d never had “an emotional connection with a man” before, but he was excited by the idea of finding that person. “It's never been sort of in my cards to let myself get there. I want to more than anything,” he explained during his Good Morning America interview with anchor Robin Roberts. “I want someone who can push me and challenge me in all the great ways.”

Though it’s unclear whether they’re actually an item (as the two have yet to address the rumors themselves), here’s hoping Underwood has found his person in Brown.