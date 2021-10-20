Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ ~journey~ has officially come to an end, and Crawley is coping just fine, thank you very much. The former Bachelorette lead has not spoken publicly about the breakup yet, but she has been dropping hints to fans over social media. And Crawley’s latest Instagram about following your gut seems to be not-so-subtly addressed to Moss.

ICYMI, Crawley and Moss have had a dramatic relationship from the beginning. When she first met him, she said aloud, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband.” Crawley later opted to end her season of The Bachelorette early to commit fully to Moss. Though they ended their time on the show with a Neil Lane-approved engagement, they broke things off in Jan. 2021 — well, Moss did.

Taking to IG on Jan. 19, he wrote, "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.” The kicker? Crawley claimed she didn’t know the post was coming. Yikes. Although they (somehow) moved past this roadblock, they decided to end things once again in Oct. 2021 when Crawley blocked Moss’ number. Brutal.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

In the aftermath of their split, Crawley has kept relatively quiet, opting not to make an official statement. But she has definitely hinted at how she’s feeling on IG. On Sept. 30, she captioned a post, “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades.” (Ouch.)

Then, on Oct. 19, Crawley shared a poignant quote about listening to your instincts and trusting them no matter what. “Gut feelings are guardian angels. Listen to them,” she posted to her Instagram Story, per Us Weekly.

I’m not sure what exact role Crawley’s instincts played in her tumultuous relationship with Moss, but I’m hopeful that she’s paying close attention to her gut from now on.