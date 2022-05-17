Ever since the Season 5 Selling Sunset reunion aired on May 6, people have been wanting to know more about Chrishell Stause’s new partner G Flip. Unlike other celebrity couples, this pair has stayed pretty low-key even after Chrishell confirmed their relationship on the Netflix special. Despite reportedly moving in together and vacationing around G Flip’s home country of Australia, the couple is super chill on social media — with the exception of their steamy “Get Me Outta Here” music video, of course. Even if they have kept the details of their romance pretty quiet, Chrishell and G Flip’s astrological compatibility speaks for itself.

Chrishell was born on July 21, 1981 making her a Cancer, while G Flip was born on Sept. 22, [Sept. 22, 1994, making them a Virgo. A water and Earth sign relationship may seem like a recipe for a muddy romance, but this duo has a deep connection that is actually very complementary (aka, no mud in sight). Not only do these signs help balance each other out, but they also share a few key traits that will spark an initial, electric connection. Here’s exactly how Chrishell and G Flip’s zodiac signs work together. Spoiler alert: this smoking hot pair is the opposite of star-crossed.

Cancer And Virgo Are Reserved

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cancer and Virgo are extremely protective of their loved ones and could even be called “the caretakers” of the zodiac. They are also two of the more reserved signs. With Virgos being logical, they tend to not show their emotions. And while Cancers are known as the sensitive ones, their hard shell means they often internalize those feelings. Since both of these signs tend to be shy, their relationship will most likely be a slow burn. They might be hesitant to make the first move until they know for sure those feelings are reciprocated. That said, friends-to-lovers is not an unusual path for Cancer-Virgo couples.

Chrishell and G Flip are no different. "We met last year at Halloween," G Flip told People’s Every Day podcast on May 14. "We were both with our ex-partners then... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff. We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes," they recalled. That Cancer-Virgo connection is truly unstoppable.

Cancer-Virgo Relationships Are Prone To Miscommunications

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While their initial similarities might bring these two signs together, it's their differences that make this bond so strong. “Sensitive Cancer helps Virgo get in touch with their feelings, and Virgo’s grounded practicality gives Cancer the security they crave,” astrologer Theresa Reed previously told Bustle.

These differences can ultimately help strengthen a Cancer-Virgo relationship, but this connection isn’t without its challenges. The crab and the virgin may be on the same page mentally, but how they express their feelings is totally different. Unlike a strictly logical Virgo, Cancers take things more personally and are prone to focus on tone and body language. “Virgo may assume Cancer is being ‘dramatic,’ while Cancer may sometimes feel Virgo doesn’t care about their feelings,” Reed added. “When Cancer feels neglected, they shut down, and Virgo will assume the mess is over.”

If these signs aren’t careful, this disconnect has the potential to contribute to some serious miscommunications and resentment.

Cancer-Virgo Romances Need Balance

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the end of the day, finding balance is key for this relationship to work. Virgo needs to let their guard down and be open with their highly intuitive Cancer partner. On the other hand, Cancer has to learn how to reel in their emotions sometimes. (Pro tip for all the signs: Being too emotional too soon could scare away even the most grounded of partners.)

Of course, that doesn’t mean Chrishell and G Flip will fall into this exact pattern. Unlike a typical Virgo, G Flip can be vulnerable, as seen in their songwriting. (I mean, have you heard “About You” yet?) And if Chrishell’s time on Selling Sunset is any indication, she can definitely stay grounded amidst all the drama.

Chrishell and G Flip may be cosmically aligned in a lot of ways, but the stars are only part of the equation. As with any new relationship, open communication and hard work are the keys to making it thrive. However, using astrology as a way to understand your partner is a surefire way to build that deeper connection and make it last. Now, where can I find myself a Virgo?

Expert:

Theresa Reed, astrologer, and author of Astrology For Real Life