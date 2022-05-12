It finally happened. On May 12, G Flip released the music video for “Get Me Outta Here,” AKA the set where their romance with Chrishell Stause first began. The song follows a tumultuous relationship, and the video captures the vibe perfectly. And while acting out the dance-worthy tune, the now-couple dropped several clues about their connection. Chrishell and G Flip’s body language in the “Get Me Outta Here” music video was chaotic, toxic, and steamy — exactly like the song.

During the Selling Sunset reunion on May 6, Chrishell shared the story of how she met her partner. Opening up about filming the music video, she explained, “It's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps. I love acting, and with the job that we have I don't always get to do it, and so, at first of course, I was like 'Yes, let's do that.’” From there, the duo only grew closer.

But to rewind a bit, the actual video is telling, especially in the body language department. According to Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, “The song is about a toxic relationship. That’s what the video shows. There are mixed feelings. On and off, hot and cold, and some violence. That’s what they’re portraying.”

Obviously, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Chrishell and G Flip’s IRL relationship is anything like the video. (Hopefully, it isn’t.) Still, the music video dropped major clues. Let’s discuss.

Chrishell Seems To Have Mixed Emotions

Youtube/G Flip

In one part of the video, while Chrishell and G Flip are acting out this toxic romance, Chrishell seems to be experiencing some mixed emotions. Notice how her pelvis is pushed forward but her arms are pulling back? Wood guesses, “She was feeling mixed about it. The tension in her body, the way she’s pulling back... She’s feeling conflicted about this. She’s drawn towards [them] and pulling away.”

Youtube/G Flip

There’s another important piece of this push-and-pull. “They keep bringing their heads closer together. That’s an interesting choice. It’s an intimate part of the body, shows likemindedness, [and] shows that Chrishell’s interested but has to think about it,” Wood says.

If she was feeling conflicted during filming, it seems like more time has cleared up any lingering mixed emotions. On May 8, she took to IG to address questions about their romance, “I know a lot of you are confused. But what is important is that I am not.”

There’s Chemistry

Youtube/G Flip

The scenes between G Flip and Chrishell are definitely steamy, but Wood notes that some of the clearest chemistry happens when it’s just Chrishell on camera, dancing in the convenience store. “When she’s alone in the video, she is having a great time and really enjoying this,” Wood explains.

She adds, “That tells me that at the shoot, overall, she was having a good time.” And really, why wouldn’t she be? Considering she met her new partner there.

They’re Smiling At Each Other

Youtube/G Flip

Despite the fact that they’re portraying a seriously toxic romance, there are moments throughout the video that make it clear the couple is genuinely enjoying their moments together. Wood points out how they’re genuinely smiling at one another in one scene. “They’re smiling, so we can see that they’re having fun,” she says.

Although acting in a music video may not be the most typical way to meet your partner, it certainly seem like it worked out for these two. “Get Me Outta Here” was only the beginning.