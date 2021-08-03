Chase Stokes' Zodiac Sign Means He's Reliable AF In Relationships

Outer Banks’ John B. may always be ready to dive head-first into adventure, but the actor who plays him isn’t quite so reckless. Born on Sept. 16, Chase Stokes’ zodiac sign is Virgo, and this earth sign is known for being one of the most reliable and responsible signs around. While Virgos are relentless in their pursuit of perfection, they never do anything that would endanger themselves or the people they love, which means it’s probs safe to assume John B. isn’t a Virgo as well. Stokes, however, seems to bring all the Virgo vibes (and I have a feeling his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, would agree).

Virgos tend to know exactly what they want, both in life and in their relationships, and for that reason, those born under this sign tend to be a bit bossy. And as the oldest of seven kids, Stokes definitely has a penchant for taking charge. When asked whether he considered himself a leader by Brief Take in April 2020, Stokes said, “I mean, I do like to rally the troops and make sure that everybody is responsible with their work,” which is exactly what I’d expect a Virgo to say. These folks may be a bit overbearing and critical at times, but it’s only because they care so deeply about their work and the people around them.

Virgos are some of the most trustworthy people you’ll ever meet, which is why they expect that same level of trustworthiness from their partners. Open and honest communication is essential for this sign, and just like his Outer Banks character, it seems Stokes is all about loyalty. As the actor told Glamour in April 2020, "I think the best way to go into a relationship is to define things based on trust and communication.” Virgos aren't interested in superficial flings — they're looking for soulful connections. “I'm really, really attracted to intellect,” he continued to Glamour. “Any mental thing. Physicality sort of becomes a secondary thing for me.”

These folks have high standards for the people in their lives, and Virgos hold themselves to an even higher standard, which is why they're usually the hardest workers in the room. Stokes himself lived out of his car for a bit before landing his breakout role on Outer Banks, but as he told Nylon in May 2020, he’s always eager to prove himself. "I'm big on challenges throughout life," he said, "so this one for me was sort of like another box to check off crazy daunting tasks that I wanted to not just do, but do justice to." The hustle is real for Virgos, and they work just as hard to make others happy as they work to succeed.

A relationship with this sign may be a bit exhausting at times, but if you’re looking for a partner who constantly cheers you on and pushes you to be better, then you should try romancing a Virgo.