One decade, three kids, and many, many hilarious Instagram posts later, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a nostalgic throwback to their first date. On Saturday, July 31, Lively shared a photo of the couple posing and preparing to return to the Boston sushi restaurant O Ya — aka, the site of their first date — on her Instagram Story. “10 years later, we still go out on our 'first date.' But in much more comfortable shoes,” Lively joked, showing off her black sandals.

Reynolds, meanwhile, shared another cute date night photo. “Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. (To be fair, maybe Lively’s three favorite dates are the daughters she shares with Reynolds.) Shortly after, he posted an uncropped version of the same photo, adding, “Posting this again because I cut out my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down.”

Lively, too, shared a second photo to her Story. “If it weren’t for this place, we wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us,” she wrote. This might sound a little dramatic, but O Ya has clearly played a prominent role in her relationship: In 2016, the couple celebrated Reynolds’ 40th birthday at the restaurant’s New York location, and Lively wrote in an Instagram caption that she fell in love with him at the sushi spot.

“We fell in love at your restaurant in Boston. We stay in love at your restaurant in NY,” she wrote at the time, in an Instagram post that’s since been deleted. “Thank you for the best food and memories! You are our favorite!”

Lively and Reynolds first met on the set of the 2010 film Green Lantern, but they were friends first. At the time, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson, and Lively was with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgely. Sometime in 2011, sparks started flying. “I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single,” Reynolds recalled in a 2016 interview on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show. “We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl.”

Pretty quickly, though, it was clear Reynolds and Lively were the ones with real chemistry. “We were just, like, fireworks coming across,” Reynolds added.

After lots of rumors and paparazzi photos, a source told People in October 2011 that they were “very much a couple.” They quietly married less than a year later in 2012, and ever since, they’ve been going strong — and trolling each other on Instagram.