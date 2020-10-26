Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for their acting careers, but it's their real-life humor that fans adore even more. No matter what's going on in the world, the two find joy in poking fun at each other and it's truly a blessing for their Instagram followers. It's posts like Blake Lively's Instagram for Ryan Reynolds' 44th birthday that will have you laughing out loud.

Lively and Reynolds had a very important week that started with them casting their mail-in ballot for the 2020 presidential election. The milestone moment just so happened to be the Deadpool actor's first time voting as a United States citizen, as Reynolds was born and raised in Canada.

Of course, Lively didn't let the event pass them by without some humor. "It was Ryan’s first time," she captioned a pic of them holding their ballots. "He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend."

Reynolds also got in on the humor, writing: "This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud."

The following day, Lively and Reynolds celebrated the actor's 44th birthday from the comfort of their home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lively couldn't help but troll her husband for choosing birthday pie over birthday cake.

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE," she wrote alongside a series of pics of Reynolds and his bday desserts. "2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who."

Lively went on to wish Reynolds a happy birthday and joke: "I honestly can’t believe we’re still married."

After eight years of marriage and three children together, there's no denying that Lively and Reynolds are still BFFs and live their lives to the fullest by constantly laughing together.